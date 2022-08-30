Read full article on original website
Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded
Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
Man injured in shooting at Bonney Lake apartment complex
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in Bonney Lake on Saturday morning after shooting a person inside an apartment. At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex. When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a...
Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
Motorcyclist Injured in Traffic Collision with Vehicle in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided injuring the rider in the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 356th Street in the city of Federal Way on Friday, Sept. 2, around 9:16 p.m. Federal Way Police and Puget Sound Fire crews arrived and medics were called to take...
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be the teenager who went missing under “suspicious circumstances” and was...
Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent
Kent, WA: On the evening of Sept. 2, Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Fire responded to calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision with reports of… Read more "Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent"
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
Tacoma Police still searching for suspect in the killing of a Tacoma woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are again asking the public for any information in the 2020 killing of a Tacoma woman. Diana Davis was reported missing from the Proctor area of Tacoma on July 27, 2020. Two days later, her car was found in Tacoma engulfed in flames. Her remains...
The Crime Blotter: Wild ride for Kirkland car thief caught on video
The Kirkland Police Department is investigating a break-in at Doug’s Auto Tune & Repair that happened just about 5 a.m. on Monday, August 29, in the Totem Lake neighborhood. Video surveillance shows two suspects pulling up in a blue, 4-door station wagon. The main suspect smashed the front glass...
Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
Daily Beast
Missing High School Football Player Found—and Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
The search for a missing high school football player in Washington state ended with good news Friday when authorities said he’d been found—but now, in an unexpected twist, police say the 16-year-old is suspected of murder. The student at Olympia High School, whom The Daily Beast is not...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
Kirkland man brandishing rifle and sword enters 80-minute standoff with police outside condo
Kirkland Police Department (KPD) officers arrested a man Friday after an 80-minute-long standoff for threatening to kill a maintenance worker. According to police, the worker confronted the man at the Ridgewood Condos on suspicion of illegally dumping his trash at the complex. The man proceeded to pull a rifle and...
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
Tacoma police investigating fatal crash, searching for driver who fled scene
Tacoma police are on the scene of a fatal crash at East 34th Avenue and East D Street, the police department tweeted just after 4:15 p.m. The intersection was shut down by police but was reopened. According to police, a woman driving a minivan eastbound on East 34th Avenue was...
MyNorthwest
