North Powder – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work has begun on I-84 between Ladd Canyon and North Powder, between mileposts 272 and 285. This paving project will repair rutted and cracked pavement on a section of highway that was last paved in 2003. Paving will also be done on the bridges over I-84 at Exit 278 and Exit 283.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO