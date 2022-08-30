Read full article on original website
Oregon Law Enforcement Conduct Active Shooter Training
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) On Monday Deputies and Officers from multiple counties came together for Active Shooter training at North Powder School. Northeast Oregon Regional Swat Team (NEO Swat) hosted an active shooter response training with live scenario-based training to include role...
Bridge over the Umatilla River moves forward
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider entering into a memorandum of understanding at its meeting next week with the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla. The MOU declares that West Punkin Center Road is the best option for building a new bridge over the Umatilla River that would connect to Interstate 82.
Expect lane closures and reduced speeds on I-84 between Ladd Canyon and North Powder
North Powder – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work has begun on I-84 between Ladd Canyon and North Powder, between mileposts 272 and 285. This paving project will repair rutted and cracked pavement on a section of highway that was last paved in 2003. Paving will also be done on the bridges over I-84 at Exit 278 and Exit 283.
