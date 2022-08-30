ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

'Confess, Fletch' trailer might look familiar to Worcester movie fans

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

The “Confess, Fletch” trailer has dropped and Worcester's fingerprints are all over it.

In June 2021, “Confess, Fletch,” starring Jon Hamm as the title character, began shooting scenes in Worcester including at the Telegram & Gazette offices in the Mercantile Center at 100 Front St., Police Department headquarters at Lincoln Square and Cicero’s Café at 17 Suffolk St.

“Confess, Fletch” opens in theaters, on digital and on-demand, Sept. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTnuq_0hb0CVaN00

The new trailer starts with Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher (Hamm), a former investigative reporter, resting in a rocking hammock in a fishing boat on the sea.

Fletch’s nap is interrupted by a ringing phone. He answers it to find his old-school newspaper editor Frank Jaffe (played by his former “Mad Men” costar John Slattery) on the line.

At the six-second point of the trailer, the camera cuts to Slattery inside the editor’s office of the fictitious "Boston Sentinel," which, in reality, is inside the Telegram & Gazette offices on the fifth floor of the Mercantile Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7lNH_0hb0CVaN00

Slattery is seen with his legs resting on the desk and a freshly poured stiff drink in his hand.

”Hi Frank,” Hamm answers.

“Where are you right now?” Slattery questions.

“None of your business,” Hamm snaps.

“Come on, Fletch. Aren’t you bored?” Slattery asks. “I need you for a story.”

Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. And he’s the only one who can prove his innocence.

"I was an investigative reporter," Hamm says in the teaser. "It's an occupation that's been cheapened by the digital age — like, president."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6pNv_0hb0CVaN00

At about the minute mark of the trailer, Fletch is driven to the Boston Police Headquarters by Inspector Morris Monroe (Roy Wood Jr.) and his sidekick Griz (Ayden Mayeri). Griz is doing the driving and Boston Police headquarters is actually the Worcester Police Department at Lincoln Square.

Inside an investigation room at the Worcester police station, Fletch is interrogated by Monroe about the murder, while Griz stands in the background.

“I looked into your criminal record,” Wood says.

“And?” Hamm questions.

“You’re bit of a shady character, Mr. Fletcher,” Wood says.

“But I am adorable,” Hamm wisecracks.

At 1:11 into the trailer, Slattery and Hamm are seen sitting at the bar at Cicero’s Café and drinking beers.

“If you did kill that girl, do the right thing,” Slattery says to Hamm. “And give me an exclusive.”

Shortly before the two-minute mark, Fletch is seen again at the police station being berated by the Inspector Monroe.

“This stupid idiot moron has something to do with this,” Woods concludes.

“You want me on the outside so I can solve this thing,” Hamm says.

The final scene, most likely filmed on the streets of Boston, is more witty banter between Inspector Monroe and Fletch.

“I don’t know who people hate more, cops or reporters,” Wood questions.

“It’s cops,” Hamm whispers in the affirmative.

“Fletch” is the character from Shrewsbury native Gregory Mcdonald’s series of 1970s mystery novels first portrayed on screen by Chevy Chase in the classic 1985 comedy.

“Confess, Fletch” is based on the second book in the series, which many “Fletch” fans consider to be the best.

Chevy Chase does not make a cameo in the picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEL7M_0hb0CVaN00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Confess, Fletch' trailer might look familiar to Worcester movie fans

