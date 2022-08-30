Read full article on original website
6 recent diversity leader moves
Becker's reported about six diversity leadership appointments at healthcare organizations since June 30:. 1. Walgreens Boots Alliance selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. 2. The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O....
'A total disruptor to how we do business': Cleveland Clinic's new patient experience metric
Since their initial rollout in 2019, plan of care visits — which bring nurses and providers to the patient's bedside together — have become characteristic of the way care is delivered and managed across Cleveland Clinic. They've become so beneficial that the system has done away with chasing other experience scores, such as patients' likelihood to recommend.
HealthEquity expands leadership team
Health savings accounts company HealthEquity is naming Paul Black to the board of directors. Mr. Black was CEO of Allscripts Healthcare from December 2012 to May 2022. Prior to his time at Allscripts, Mr. Black served as COO at Cerner, according to a Sept. 1 HealthEquity news release. "I am...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 26:. 1. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization. 2. Stephen Barry was named executive vice president of facilities management and...
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.
Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts
Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
Wyoming hospital gives update on construction timeline
Saratoga, Wyo.-based North Platte Valley Medical Center has delayed its original August 2022 opening due to inflation and supply chain delays, BigFoot 99 reported Sept. 1. The hospital is still working on landscaping and the building exterior and awaits an important electrical part that is on backorder. A new opening...
Healthcare added 48K jobs in August
Healthcare job growth slowed in August compared to the month prior, with the industry gaining 48,200 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The August count compares to 69,600 jobs added in July and 56,700 jobs added in...
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
17 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 26. 1. Anne Rassmussen was named system vice president and chief development officer at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth. 2. Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, was named vice president of supply chain at Janesville, Wis.-based MercyHealth.
CHI Health partners with Purdue Global for free nursing school program
Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health will now pay for employees or friends and family of employees to attend two years of nursing school at online university Purdue Global, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Sept. 1. "We know cost is often a barrier to education," Tim Plante, chief nursing officer of CHI Health,...
Practices see more patients, bill more after private equity acquisitions: study
Private equity firms that acquire physician-owned practices may be upcoding or up-charging insurance, according to researchers at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. The study, published Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, compared financial data from 578 private equity-acquired practices and 2,874 similar independent practices....
Federal commission spotlights gender disparities in STEM: 6 takeaways
Women are outnumbered and underpaid in government science, technology, engineering and math jobs, a federal report found. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's special topics annual report, released July 13, zeroed in on women in STEM, combining data sets from multiple federal sources. The data used was from 2019. Six takeaways...
Iowa hospital to close in October
Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health said the decision to close the hospital was driven by several factors, including financial challenges and low demand for inpatient care. "The hospital has been in a financial crisis for 10 years," the health system said in a Sept. 1 news release.
Mayo Clinic to use blockchain for clinical trial
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will use blockchain technology from Triall in an upcoming clinical trial studying pulmonary hypertension, the tech company said Sept. 1. The technology will be used for data capture, document management, study monitoring and e-consent. Triall said its blockchain-registered audit trails can bolster data integrity. "It is...
Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed
Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
California hospital names Dale Johns CEO
Dale Johns is the new CEO of Mercy Medical Center Merced (Calif.), effective Sept. 26. Mr. Johns has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 31 release from San Francisco-based Dignity Health shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General...
University of Iowa Health Care announces 3 expansion plans
Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan. The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website. 1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and...
Patrick Sharp named CEO of 3 Centura Health hospitals
Patrick Sharp will become CEO of three Centura Health hospitals in Colorado Springs on Oct. 3. He will lead Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest. Mr. Sharp comes to Centura Health from Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital, a sister hospital of the health system, according to a Sept....
