motor1.com
UK: Ariel Hipercar debuts as electric sports car with up to 1,180 bhp
The Ariel Hipercar takes the British brand into the electric sports car segment to join its existing Atom and Nomad offerings. The vehicle in these images is still a prototype, and the company plans to deliver the first customer examples in about two years. The Hipercar will be available with...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla Production/Sales In China Is Near A Record Level
Tesla production and sales in China appear to be quickly increasing after the Giga Shanghai plant was upgraded. According to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) quoted by Securities Times via CnEVPost, the preliminary data indicates that Tesla sold about 77,000 vehicles in August (retail sales in China and export).
insideevs.com
China: Tesla Cut In Half Estimated Delivery Time Of Model Y RWD
Something interesting is happening in China, where Tesla has recently noticeably reduced the estimated delivery time for the entry-level Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y. According to the manufacturer's website, a Tesla Model Y RWD version ordered now will be delivered in 1-4 weeks, which is half of the previous 4-8 weeks.
insideevs.com
Mercedes EQS 450+ Sets New Record In Bjørn Nyland Range Tests
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ version was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland and, as expected, it happens to be the longest-range electric car on the market in Europe right now. According to the specs, the EQS 450+ (RWD) with a 107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity has a WLTP...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
insideevs.com
First Rivian R1S Pops Up For Sale Online Way Above Sticker Price
Deliveries of the Rivian R1S electric SUV to people outside the company only started in late August, and one has already appeared for sale. And as was the case with the R1T electric pickup, when these vehicles pop up for sale, they end up being sold for a lot more than their original value.
insideevs.com
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Fully Revealed In New Video
Maserati hasn’t officially shown the GranTurismo Folgore EV yet, but it’s been releasing a constant supply of photos, and the video it uploaded yesterday gives us our best look at the model so far. We even get to hear its augmented acceleration sound and it seems to have been inspired by The Jetsons while it gets driven through California during the Monterey Car Week.
Hipercar: The Batmobilesque 1,180 HP electric sports car has just been revealed
The Hipercar by Ariel, an ultra-high performance electric sports car, has been officially unveiled. After developing an utterly functional prototype, the British automaker Ariel Motor Company, which also makes the Ariel Atom, Nomad, and Ace motorcycles, plans to start modest volume manufacturing of the Hipercar. Ariel Electric's Hipercar (High Performance...
insideevs.com
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
It was the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV's turn to undergo the InsideEVs 70 mph range test, and the compact 5-door hatchback proved to be up for the challenge. We recently performed the same range test on a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and the Bolt EV's slightly larger sibling delivered a result of 231 miles under similar driving conditions.
insideevs.com
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased 61% In July 2022 To 778,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago. That's one...
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP
The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
insideevs.com
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Decreased In August, But Why?
In August, Hyundai Motor America sold 64,335 cars in the US, about 14% more than a year ago. The company notes that inventory levels improved, which translated into a higher sales. Nonetheless, it might take some time to improve also the year-to-date result - currently at 468,833 (down 12%). Hyundai...
insideevs.com
Ford Recalls Some 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs For Axles That May Break
Ford is officially recalling certain 2022 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers since there's a chance their axles could break. According to the automaker, the reported manufacturing error impacts the Mustang Mach-E's right-rear axle half-shafts. As reported by Green Car Congress, the affected 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs' half-shaft stem could end up...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8
Mercedes-Benz introduced a redesigned C-Class for the 2022 model year, and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style, but we know prototypes for the wagon are also out testing....
motor1.com
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla's FSD Beta 10.69.1 Navigate Twisty Lombard Street
Many Tesla owners have tested Autopilot and Full Self-Driving beta capability on the famously twisty Lombard Street in San Francisco, California. This makes perfect sense if they're really trying to put the technology through the paces. Based on recent video footage, Tesla's latest version of FSD handles the street much better than previous versions.
insideevs.com
Honda, Toyota, EV Sales And California Leads: EV News Sep 2, 2022
This week, we have news from Honda, Toyota, Global EV Sales, and US States following California's lead. Here's our top EV News for the week of September 2, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio:...
insideevs.com
Norway: Plug-In Electric Car Sales Decreased Again In August 2022
New passenger car sales in Norway continue to decrease. In August, the number of registrations amounted to 12,363 (down almost 25% year-over-year). That brought the year-to-date number to 88,115 (down 20.5%). Unfortunately, plug-in electric cars follow the same trend right now and just scored their seventh year-over-year decline in eight...
