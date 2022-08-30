The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO