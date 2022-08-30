Read full article on original website
Colonial Regional PD seeks help identifying man seen stealing $1,200 in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- The Colonial Regional PD is looking for help in identifying the pictured male. On August 24, 2022, the pictured male entered the CVS store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township. The male used a store gift bag to conceal over $1,200 worth of over-the-counter medications. When...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
Easton Police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- A water rescue in Easton ended tragically when the body of a man was recovered from the Delaware River. Emergency crews were called to the Scott Park boat launch around 11:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 25-year-old man from Colombia, South America -- Juan Pardo -- who was struggling to swim.
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley
OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
Northampton dealer had more than 10,000 doses of steroids. He got 4 years in prison.
Anthony Mammana liked “looking buff” and helping his friends bulk up, which is why he started making steroids out of his sister’s home, according to his lawyer. But the 43-year-old Northampton man’s hobby quickly blew up into a significant distributorship, federal authorities say. Federal authorities seized...
Man charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after officials say he possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 52-year-old, Patrick Raymond Russin, of Dallas, was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to […]
Bucks County man found guilty of heroin, fentanyl distribution throughout Philly area
A man from Bucks County was convicted for several narcotics offenses, including heroin distribution and conspiracy. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Matt “Mack” Jones was investigated as part of a drug trafficking operation.
Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's
TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Local tree and lawn service company says thieves stole catalytic converters from 10 company vehicles
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County tree and lawn service company is reeling after thieves allegedly stole catalytic converters from company vehicles. Officials at Joshua Tree Experts say it happened Thursday night after business hours at the operations center in Stockertown. Ten vehicles in the lot were hit. They say...
Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
