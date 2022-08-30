ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crowds return to the Allentown Fair

COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
ALLENTOWN, PA
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Easton, PA
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment

(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- A water rescue in Easton ended tragically when the body of a man was recovered from the Delaware River. Emergency crews were called to the Scott Park boat launch around 11:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 25-year-old man from Colombia, South America -- Juan Pardo -- who was struggling to swim.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley

OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
OLEY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after officials say he possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 52-year-old, Patrick Raymond Russin, of Dallas, was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chief: Overheated kettle sparks fire at Dieffenbach's

TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that erupted inside the Dieffenbach's Potato Chips factory in Berks County. A cooking kettle inside the plant on Host Road in Tulpehocken Township overheated Thursday night and sparked a fire, according to Chief Lester Feick, Keystone Fire Company of Rehrersburg.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene

LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

