Read full article on original website
Related
Unknown opponents offer intrigue on Falcons schedule
New coaches on the sidelines in New Orleans & Tampa, uncertainty at the quarterback position in Carolina & Washington…How does the unknown quotient of several Falcons’ opponents affect your win-loss expectations heading into the season?
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
NFL・
Johnny Manziel Could Be Subject Of New Netflix Documentary
Of all the NFL busts who partied their way out of the league, Johnny Manziel might be the most intriguing. It was only a decade ago that Manziel-mania was in full swing, with “Johnny Football” becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Who can...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
De Laura throws 4 TD passes as Arizona torches SDSU 38-20
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State 38-20 on a sizzling Saturday to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs (0-1) waited two years for their new stadium to be built next to where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood, and then were embarrassed by the Wildcats (1-0) on a 100-degree day. SDSU announced a sellout of 34,046. Many seats were empty at kickoff and the east stands, totally exposed to the sun, were mostly empty by the fourth quarter. “The heat is our friend and we embrace it,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. Arizona avenged a 38-14 loss to SDSU in its home opener last year during a 1-11 season. De Laura, who transferred from Washington State, completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards. He was intercepted once. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, had eight catches for 152 yards.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0