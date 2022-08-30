Read full article on original website
Related
Mail carrier shortage affecting the elderly population in Madison
People in Madison say they have not received their mail consistently for quite some time. One resident says she’s surprised when she does get delivery to her mailbox.
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family. “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday. More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
alabamaliving.coop
Old Town Stock House
Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sandy
Meet Sandy, News 19's Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
thebamabuzz.com
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
20th annual Oka Kapassa Native American Festival set for Tuscumbia
The 20th Annual Oka Kapassa "Return to Coldwater" Festival is set to be held on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
‘I’m happy someone is getting it’: Alabama students react to student loan forgiveness plan
"I'm happy that someone is getting it." That's what one local college student had to say about President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
hbsdealer.com
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at north Alabama school system
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAAY-TV
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools after teachers asked to remove them
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools. Recently teachers were asked to take them down. Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, others say it's not a political stance at all, but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. "The only...
Comments / 0