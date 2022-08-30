ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family.  “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday.  More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
CULLMAN, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Old Town Stock House

Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Jobs
violetskyadventures.com

Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool

Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
WARRIOR, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL

