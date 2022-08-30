Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston
While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. “Dad is...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf
BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Met With Huge Support After Posting New Photo
Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured a wide variety of memorable contestants with big personalities, hilarious anecdotes, and impressive playing styles. For fans of the iconic game show, however, Ryan Long is tough to beat. The beloved ride-share driver won an incredible 16 games and earned $300K in winnings, which he used to improve the lives of both himself and his young son.
Golf instruction: Keeping it simple with your setup will lead to better shots
It’s incredibly important to be comfortable over the golf ball to hit quality shots, and that all starts with setting up to the ball correctly. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to show you how to simplify the setup process. If you...
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players
If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
Golf.com
How to hit a chip shot that stops on command, according to an LPGA pro
Missing greens is a certainty in golf — no matter how proficient your ball striking is. Even for the best players in the world, hitting every green in regulation just isn’t realistic. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, led the PGA Tour in GIR percentage...
Comments / 0