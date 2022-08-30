ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston

While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf

BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players

If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to hit a chip shot that stops on command, according to an LPGA pro

Missing greens is a certainty in golf — no matter how proficient your ball striking is. Even for the best players in the world, hitting every green in regulation just isn’t realistic. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, led the PGA Tour in GIR percentage...
GOLF

