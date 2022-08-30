LEXINGTON–Kentucky Football opened one of the most anticipated seasons in school history with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. "It's good to get the victory. You know, it's easy even for myself, the coaches, our team to be aggravated by things at times. But you have to be appreciative of getting the win," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO