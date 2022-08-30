Read full article on original website
Stoops talks openly about emotions of passing Bear Bryant as UK's winningest coach
Shortly after he was hired in late 2012, Mark Stoops was settling into his office and discovered some old media guides, a one-stop resource for the history of Kentucky football. He quickly thumbed to the section on coaches and confirmed what he suspected before taking the job, noting, “It didn’t...
Special teams arguably Kentucky's strongest unit in Week 1 win
LEXINGTON– Many people forget there are three phases in football, offense, defense and special teams. The forgotten unit is often special teams and that was the one that made arguably the biggest impact for Kentucky in its season-opening 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) Saturday. "It was a really solid...
Three takeaways from Kentucky's season opening win over Miami (Ohio)
LEXINGTON–Kentucky Football opened one of the most anticipated seasons in school history with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. "It's good to get the victory. You know, it's easy even for myself, the coaches, our team to be aggravated by things at times. But you have to be appreciative of getting the win," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame.
