HELEN LOUISE WOOD, 86
Helen Louise Wood, 86 of Indiana, PA, passed away at Moorehead Place on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Born in Armstrong Township on November 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Coleman) Cunningham. A homemaker for most of her life, she worked for Dr. Hoyt, optometrist,...
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
OX HILL KICKS OFF COMMUNITY FAIR SEASON
The close of the Indiana County Fair last night marks the beginning of the community fair season. The Ox Hill Fair kicks off today with the Harvest Day Service at 6:30 PM, followed by the Queen and Princess Contest at 7. The schedule for Monday includes children’s games for all...
FINAL DAY OF THE INDIANA COUNTY FAIR IS TODAY
Today is the last day for the Indiana County Fair. Admission to the fair today is $8 from 10:00 AM until close, and C&L Shows Carnival rides will open at noon. Today’s main events are the demolition derby in front of the grandstand at noon today, and the Stock Semi, Tri-Axle Dump and Open Gas, Open Diesel and 4×4 Pulls at 7:00 PM.
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
CURVE GIVE PRIESTER PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT
CURVE, Pa. – Liover Peguero recorded his second four-hit game of the season, while Quinn Priester tossed six strong innings for Altoona in a win over Akron, 7-1, on Saturday night at PNG Field. The Curve scored seven runs over the first two innings of the game off Akron...
QUIET DAY ON THURSDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Thursday was a quiet day for first responders with just a few calls made. One of those calls dealt with a tree down in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments for that call at 2:54 PM on Thursday. Black Lick fire officials say the tree was down across Black Lick Road between Sawmill Road and Hill Road. There were no reports of any damage or injuries connected with the incident.
AKRON DOUBLES UP ALTOONA DESPITE TWO HOME RUNS
The Altoona Curve had home runs from Endy Rodriguez and Aaron Shackleford but it was not enough to get the win over the Akron Rubberducks 8-4. This was the second consecutive game where Rodriguez hit a home run. His opposite field shot came in the first inning off Gavin Williams to tie the game at 1. Shackleford’s homer was in the fourth, his 25th of the season. He is now tied for second with Josh Bonifay for the most homers in a single season in Curve history with 25 homers.
POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION
An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA POLICE INVESTIGATE GUN REPORT AT JUNIOR HIGH
Indiana Borough Police have opened an investigation into a report of a student possessing a replica toy gun on school property. According to a news release, police started the investigation on Friday into a report of a juvenile in possession of an Airsoft-style gun in the area of Chestnut Street after school hours. Subsequently, the police received a Safe To Say Something report of a juvenile in possession of a possible gun on or near the Indiana Junior High School.
