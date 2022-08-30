ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Fletcher & Smith lead Tigers to road win at Cullman

The Hartselle Tigers have enjoyed their time at Woodard Stadium the last two seasons. Coming off a 35-14 win last season, the Tigers proved that win was no fluke by taking care of the Bearcats 34-3 on Friday night. “It is always good to get a win over Cullman,” said...
HARTSELLE, AL

