Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

How these Sacramento events are adjusting to heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With intense heat expected in the Northern California region this weekend, event organizers are adjusting their festivities to ensure attendees can enjoy themselves safely. “Due to the excessive heat through the holiday weekend, Sacramento County Division of Public Health and Office of Emergency Services is recommending...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped for wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Crews stopped forward progress for a wildfire burning in Calaveras County near Copperopolis on Friday afternoon. The Tower Fire is burning near Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir, east of Milton, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned about 73 acres and is about 75% contained, authorities said, as of 7:30 a.m on Saturday. Containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter around the fire is established to prevent it from spreading.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say

GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: 3 ways to become a runner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — How can I become a runner? Easy. Start running. It sounds a little flip, but it's actually the truth. Goals don't become reality until you take the first steps. If your goal is running, those first steps are quite literal. Running consistently is a goal a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Kids Can Food Drive 2022: Everything you need to know

Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital of America, and the Central Valley produces about 25% of the nation’s food, yet our neighbors experience hunger at a higher rate than the state and national averages. Due to the pandemic, rising costs of living and other factors, hunger in our area continues to rise dramatically, with some food banks now serving over 40% more people each month than they were in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

What is a heat dome?

Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
SACRAMENTO, CA

