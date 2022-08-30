Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Confirms Changes To Two WWE Star's Ring Names
One of the many changes that have occurred in WWE since Vince McMahon's retirement is certain wrestlers are again being billed with a first and last name instead of just one or the other. "Road Dogg" Brian James, who reportedly recently returned to WWE as Senior Vice President of LIve...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW
With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response. "Do I watch it on...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
wrestlinginc.com
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Celebrities Who Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to pro wrestling, celebrities can be the match that starts a fire. Mr. T was the draw of the original WrestleMania and helped boost Hulkamania to a whole new level. Mike Tyson did the same a generation later with WrestleMania XIV and Steve Austin. Celebrities can add an air of prestige to wrestling, draw new viewers in to give it a try, or just have entertaining interactions in this crazy cartoon world.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Reveals The Top WWE Star Who Influenced Him To Dress Nice
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has witnessed both highs and lows during his stint in All Elite Wrestling. Being physically jacked, handsome, and athletic, it's natural that he gets compared to other characters that carry those same attributes. Though, Wardlow isn't mad about it – he feels a great sense of pride when others compare him to certain WWE legends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Would Love The Chance To Face This WWE Legend
Drew McIntyre has named one WWE legend he would like to share the ring with if the stars align. The surefire future WWE Hall of Famer McIntyre is referring to is John Cena. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre admitted he wishes he had followed the blueprint Cena laid out for success sooner in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Say This AEW All Out Match Has 'Big Energy' In The Locker Room
This Sunday, The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "All Out," but Anthony Bowens knows that the main event is the talk of the town. Jon Moxley and CM Punk will compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in what is arguably the show's most anticipated bout, and the aforementioned Acclaimed member revealed that it's created some excitement behind the scenes.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley On How The WWE Locker Room Feels About The New Company Leadership
Vince McMahon had been known to have a stranglehold on WWE's creative process during his long tenure as the company's Chairman & CEO. Now that McMahon has retired, it's opened the door for fresh ideas on the main roster and on NXT. During a Clash at the Castle preview show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Cash Wheeler Believes Rising AEW Star Is 'Just Scratching The Surface'
FTR has recently found themselves realigned with Wardlow on AEW TV. There is a lot of gold being held between the former Pinnacle members, as FTR holds tag team gold across multiple promotions, while Wardlow is the reigning TNT Champion. And while it's not necessarily the hottest take, FTR's Cash Wheeler is of the belief that Wardlow will become a massive star in the wrestling business.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative
In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Weighs In On MJF Possibly Returning To AEW
AEW star MJF aired his well-documented grievances with company CEO and President Tony Khan during the episode of "AEW Dynamite" that aired on June 1. While Khan presumably approved MJF's promo beforehand, the frustrations expressed by the star blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality. It's believed that the 26-year-old is unhappy in AEW, but Mark Henry hopes that he's back in action soon.
Comments / 0