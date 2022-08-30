Read full article on original website
Man dies in hospital following Kzoo shooting
A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
18-year-old in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.
2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WWMTCw
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
KDPS: Man dies in hospital after late night shooting
Kalamazoo police are investigating after hearing multiple reports about gunfire and then discovering a victim, who died at the hospital.
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
threeriversnews.com
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Man arrested, charged for 2021 murder near Kalamazoo
A man has been arrested and charged with open murder almost a year after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in front of an apartment near Kalamazoo.
Woman ‘seriously’ hurt in Arlington Twp. ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after she was thrown from an ATV Saturday evening.
WWMT
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
WWMTCw
Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Crash Near Galesburg (Comstock Township, MI)
Official police reports indicate that a single-car crash on I-94 near Galesburg Friday resulted in injuries. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday, sometime in the afternoon.
