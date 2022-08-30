Read full article on original website
Get 75 percent off Inside the Rebels or your first month for just $1
There has hardly been ever a time to join Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss has started its football season with a victory over Troy and recruiting is heating up. There is still a quarterback battle playing out in Oxford, as well and we will take you inside the huddle like no one else.
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Three takeaways from the Rebels' season-opening victory over Troy
A position that had question marks coming into the season no longer has one. With Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond no longer wearing the Ole Miss uniform, enter Malik Heath, Jaylon Robinson and J.J. Henry. By the end of the day, the Ole Miss receiving core would haul in 19-passes for...
