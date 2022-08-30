For the past five weeks, Jeff Good has operated his three restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi under a boil water notice--that's if he's lucky enough to have water at all. On Monday, the faucets went dry and forced him to close for four days. On Friday morning, the water pressure returned and they were able to open in time for breakfast and lunch, but the headache is far from over.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO