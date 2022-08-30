Read full article on original website
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
WAPT
Pressure restored to Jacksonians as O.B. Curtis Water Plant exceeds PSI
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson announced Sunday that the PSI at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has exceeded the goal of 87. Officials announced Sunday morning that the total plant output has increased to 90 PSI. Officials said all of Jackson water residents should now have pressure...
Water going fast at distributions around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many businesses, organizations and neighboring cities are coming together to help get clean water to the people of Jackson. The need for clean drinking water is continuing to grow as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The New Horizon Church parking lot was filled with vehicles lined up to get […]
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
Neighbors glad to see water crisis being addressed
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Helm Baptist Church held a water distribution near Downtown Jackson. Families were able to get two cases of water per case until all of the nearly 700 cases were gone. Community members say they’re tired of having to live like this and hope the water crisis will be resolved soon […]
BBC
Jackson water crisis: A legacy of environmental racism?
Marshall lives in west Jackson, in the US state of Mississippi - a predominantly black and poor part of the city. He has no choice but to drink the tap water that Jackson residents have been told to avoid. When he turns the tap on - the water runs brown.
WLBT
Water giveaways help residents with little to no water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local businesses, law enforcement, and law firms are partnering to help Jackson residents navigate this water crisis. On Wednesday, multiple water distribution events were held in the capital city to help those in need. A long line of cars with adults and kids wrapped around Cade...
WAPT
Jackson Zoo partners with other Metro cities to provide water for the animals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Zoo is making accommodations for the animals during thecity's water emergency. "We did get a message that some of the animals could be affected," said Parks and Rec Director Ison Harris. The zoo's water pressure has been dodgy, but Harris said they haven't lost...
WAPT
Jackson water pressure improving, but some problems identified along the way
PEARL, Miss. — Local, state and federal agencies are working together to restore water service to Jackson residents. Water pressure is improving, but some problems have been identified along the way. "We will continue to work every single day, day and night, to get this resolved," Gov. Tate Reeves...
WAPT
Jackson assisted living community struggling to get water
Jackson residents who cannot make it to water distributions are left frustrated with limited options on how to get clean drinking water. "They don't have any vehicles," said assistant property manager of 809 State Street senior residences, Louis Shivers. "They can't get to city hall. They can't get to the fairgrounds. They can't get to these places to get this water."
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
Emergency pump installed at Jackson water treatment plant
Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.
Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
WAPT
Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies
JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
WAPT
Water pressure that 'has not been seen in many years' could lead to ruptured pipes, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Water output from Jackson's main water treatment plant is close to desired levels, city officials said Friday. In a news release Friday, Jackson officials said significant gains were made overnight and through the morning at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "There are some challenges remaining to...
WAPT
Head of FEMA visits Jackson to assess response to water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Jackson Friday to assess water crisis efforts. This comes after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration after the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Criswell attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl...
deltanews.tv
The Delta Water Situation
GREENVILLE-GREENWOOD-CLEVELAND - Experts continue to call the water situation in Jackson, dire, as it recovers from too much water in the streets.... and not enough coming out of faucets. But before you jump to the conclusion that what's going on in Jackson has anything to do with the delta... hear...
Inc.com
Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis Is Pushing Local Businesses to the Brink
For the past five weeks, Jeff Good has operated his three restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi under a boil water notice--that's if he's lucky enough to have water at all. On Monday, the faucets went dry and forced him to close for four days. On Friday morning, the water pressure returned and they were able to open in time for breakfast and lunch, but the headache is far from over.
Lowe’s, Salvation Army to distribute free water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1. The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, […]
Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
