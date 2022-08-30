Vikings cut quarterbacks Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion

Kellen Mond's only chance to stick with the Vikings now is if he clears waivers and winds up on the practice squad.

It's cutdown day in the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

Mond, one of Minnesota's four third-round picks in 2021, had a chance to compete with Sean Mannion for the backup QB job this training camp and preseason but he apparently failed to impress as the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens last week.

Mond will go down in history as a rather botched third round for former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. Of the four players he picked that round, only defensive end Patrick Jones II made the roster.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis were both cut before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.

