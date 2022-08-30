ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Family: At 81, it's time to release Lincoln Mabry Jr. after 42 years in prison

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The family of Lincoln Mabry Jr. wants to see him live out his remaining years outside of the prison walls, generally as a free man.

Mabry, 81, was convicted of murder for shooting Rebecca "Becky" Kerr multiple times in 1980 in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township. He has spent more than four decades behind bars. But a parole hearing scheduled Thursday could change that.

Canton resident Michael Mabry was a teenager when his father was convicted and sent to prison for killing Kerr. He said that 42 years in a cell is enough. Lincoln Mabry is housed at the London Correctional Institution in London, Ohio.

"If there's a question of him being a risk to society, he's 81 years old," said Michael Mabry, a retired police detective. "He's not going to hurt anybody."

On Feb. 15, 1980, Mabry shot his former girlfriend Kerr, a 29-year-old mother, seven times.

The younger Mabry said he has sympathy for the Kerr family and the pain they've had to endure over the years. He also believes his father has served enough prison time.

"He is my dad. I'd like to see whatever is left of his life be comfortable," Michael Mabry said.

Joe Kerr, the brother of Becky Kerr, said his sister was threatened multiple times by Lincoln Mabry before her death, and that her murder was premeditated.

The Kerr family is steadfast on Mabry's release from prison being denied.

"We've seen no remorse from (Mabry) at all over the 42 years. There has been no apology letter — nothing," said Joe Kerr.

Lincoln Mabry's nephew, sister also want his parole granted

Stacey Fields, also of Canton, is Lincoln Mabry's nephew. He said now is the time for his uncle to be paroled. He was 14 when Mabry was convicted.

"He's basically served two life sentences," said Fields. "He wants to spend his last years with his sisters (and other family). He cares about that."

Fields said he also has empathy for the Kerr family, noting his uncle was "not himself" when the crimes took place in 1980.

Massillon news:Greatness Cafe owner: Kids who come in with hand over heart at Massillon business eat free

"We feel bad for all of them," Fields said. "He (Mabry) was on drugs and alcohol at the time."

Mabry's sister, Valeri Fields, 86, said her brother has tried to improve his life in prison, earning a college degree and "working with people." She would like to see her brother released, but does not want him to return to Canton.

"He can't come back here," said Valeri Fields, who feels her younger brother would not be welcomed or well received by most folks. "People don't forget that (type of crime)."

Lincoln Mabry has adult children and siblings who live around Columbus. Valeri Fields said living there might be the best fit for her brother.

The Independent had requested to interview Lincoln Mabry via the London prison, but has not heard back about scheduling a time.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

Comments / 4

Mark Wise
5d ago

I'm sure Rebecca Kerr would have liked to have lived out her life as well rather than being executed by this guy and leaving her child motherless. eye for an eye. he willfully took her life in cold blood, he has forfeited his right to freedom and his life, be it one more day or 5 more years.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Perry, OH
Canton, OH
Society
City
Massillon, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Canton, OH
whbc.com

Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Crime#The 42
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1K+
Followers
415
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy