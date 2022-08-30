ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Kutcher loses 12 pounds while marathon training after health scare

By Leah Bitsky
He’s lighter by the dozen.

Ashton Kutcher lost 12 pounds while training for the 2022 New York City Marathon after suffering a health scare .

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” Monday.

Kutcher, 44, added that his wife, Mila Kunis, has been “super supportive.”

“Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier,” he shared. “Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

The actor is launching a 16-part interview series premiering on Peloton, “Our Future Selves,” in which he trains for the marathon alongside stars like Kim Kardashian and Natalie Portman. Other celebrities set to appear in the series include Kenny Chesney,  Allyson Felix, Chris Paul, Jon Batiste and Thomas Rhett.

“We’re ready to create some electricity in this place,” Kutcher said.

Kutcher has been training on his upcoming interview series “Our Future Selves.”
The “That ’70s Show” alum also explained how he keeps himself motivated, saying, “My baseline ‘why’ comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family,” referencing daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

Kutcher, who previously announced that he would be running in the race to raise funds and awareness for his organization Thorn, said he hopes his participation in the marathon can make a difference.

“The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn. A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile,” he said.

The series will premiere on Peloton.
Thorn, which helps build technology to defend children from sexual abuse, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

“Every move we make is in consideration of creating scalable outcomes that help children have lives where they can just be kids,” Kutcher said.

Kutcher says his wife, Mila Kunis, has helped him stay motivated to train.
Kutcher has been shaping up for the 26.2-mile race after briefly losing his ability to see, hear and walk due to an autoimmune disorder.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” the “Just Married” star explained on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” earlier this month, adding that it took about a year to regain strength and his senses.

Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels and restricted blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Fortunately, Kutcher said he has since fully recovered .

