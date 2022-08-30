ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams’ US Open 2022 outfit is highly symbolic

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVS8H_0hb0AZ2r00

A tennis dress fit for a champion.

Serena Williams won her first match of the 2022 US Open Monday night, defeating Danka Kovinic in a custom Nike outfit steeped in meaning that she “took a hands-on-approach” to designing.

“Inspired by figure skating competition apparel,” according to Nike’s press release , the look “incorporates a six-layer skirt, referencing Serena’s six prior Flushing titles.”

The jet-black, crystal-encrusted bodice, meanwhile, “alludes to the night sky at the tournament,” as did the matching cape-style jacket Williams wore to take her place on the court.

But the 23-time Grand Slam winner ‘s dress wasn’t the only element of her look that sparkled.

Williams, 40, also sported custom PE NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers with a diamond-studded Swoosh, her initials on the medial side and solid gold lace deubrés (ornamental shoelace tags) made by the athlete’s own Serena Williams Jewelry brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzS9b_0hb0AZ2r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feU3b_0hb0AZ2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwjCB_0hb0AZ2r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJFW1_0hb0AZ2r00

The deubrés “feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic” that spell out “Queen.”

“For her latest outfit for Flushing, Serena took control, providing the full vision and dialing the details for a thrilling design created to make her feel comfortable and confident,” Nike’s statement reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ScN0_0hb0AZ2r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GtxB_0hb0AZ2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEePD_0hb0AZ2r00

Williams’ 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, even matched her mom from the sidelines in a mini version of her look, along with beaded braids just like the ones the tennis champ wore to her first US Open in 1997, when she was just 16 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nucgd_0hb0AZ2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU3Ij_0hb0AZ2r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5W4c_0hb0AZ2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mXIR_0hb0AZ2r00

Next up, Williams — who announced her retirement from tennis earlier this month in Vogue, and is set to step away from the sport after the Open — will face off with Anett Koveneit on Wednesday.

We can’t wait to see what she wears for round two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SvKv_0hb0AZ2r00
Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, matched her mom in a mini version of her look.
Getty Images

Comments / 4

Related
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
The Independent

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
TENNIS
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open

On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Spent 'All Night' on Her Look for Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Serena Williams brought her signature style to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding — despite the "very long process." The tennis champion, 40, looked back at some of her most iconic looks in a Vogue cover story. In addition to her wedding gown and some of her on-court ensembles, Williams reminisced about her head-to-toe pink ensemble by Versace that she wore for her pal Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Nike Swoosh#Grand Slam
The Independent

Alexis Ohanian says his and Serena William’s daughter Olympia made him a ‘better man’

Serena Williams’ husband has celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far.The Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram to mark the special occasion.He shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek in Milk Bar, a popular US bakery chain.Writing in the caption, Ohanian said: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”The post also contained a photograph...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
QUEENS, NY
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
Page Six

Kanye West threatens to quit Gap: ‘This is not a collaboration’

Mind the Gap.  On Wednesday, Kanye West took to Instagram to air his dirty laundry with the retailer, with whom he signed a 10-year deal in 2020. The rapper-turned-fashion designer, 45, went on a social media rampage, attacking everyone from his Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner in a series of since-deleted posts. He also had fighting words for Gap, which he shared in a six-minute video (also now deleted) seemingly aimed at the company’s execs. “This is Sparta. This is not celebrity marketing. This is not a collaboration. This is a life mission,” the “Runaway” hitmaker said. “This is our...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee: I grew up ‘poor with holes in my shoes’

Captain Lee Rosbach loves giving back — especially after growing up “poor” in Michigan.  The “Below Deck” star, 73, spoke with Page Six about his humble beginnings as he helped billionaire Patrick Carroll hand out $100,000 worth of shoes to children in need during a Wednesday “Kicks for Kids” charity event in Miami. “As a kid growing up poor with holes in my shoes, I know the meaning that a new pair of sneakers can have for someone, whether they want to participate in sports or even just to fit in,” Rosbach said.  “Today was so special getting to see the smiles...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles arrive in Venice as ‘DWD’ drama continues

Olivia Wilde certainly doesn’t look worried, darling. The director was seen smiling while touching down in Italy for the upcoming premiere of her new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” at the Venice Film Festival – despite the ongoing drama that’s been making headlines for weeks. Her boyfriend Harry Styles — who stars opposite Florence Pugh in the psycho-thriller — was also photographed on Sunday, though it appears they arrived separately. Wilde, 38, stunned in a cream blazer and matching trousers, which she tucked into a pair of black cowboy boots. She completed the look with a pair of dark shades and her highlighted tresses...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy