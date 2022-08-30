Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
South Africa Reaches Deal With India to Boost Domestic Vaccine Production
Cape Town, South Africa — The Serum Institute of India signed a deal this week with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to make four vaccines used in Africa. The deal has been hailed as saving local vaccine production, which was at risk of shutting down after receiving no orders for a COVID vaccine. But medical aid group Doctors Without Borders says more efforts are needed for vaccines to be fully produced in Africa for Africans.
Voice of America
India Launches First Home-Built Aircraft Carrier Amid China Concerns
New Delhi — India has launched its first domestically produced aircraft carrier as it seeks to counter China’s growing naval power. In addition, the country, heavily dependent on foreign military equipment, wants to expand its defense manufacturing capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 262-meter-long, 60-meter-wide carrier, called...
Voice of America
G7 Finance Chiefs Agree on Russian Oil Price Cap but Level Not Yet Set
Group of Seven finance ministers agreed Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan. The ministers from the group of wealthy industrial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
Voice of America
E-Commerce Company Jumia Launches Drone Deliveries in Ghana
Nairobi — Africa's largest e-commerce company, Jumia, launched the first commercial drone delivery service on the continent this week, offering delivery of products across Ghana. After more than three months of testing in the town of Omenaku, Jumia and California-based instant-delivery service Zipline have started delivering products to homes.
Voice of America
Rising Salinity Threatens Rice Crop on Southeast Asia's Sinking Coastline
Worldwide, coastal saltwater is creeping farther and farther inland, tainting the land and water with enough salt to kill crops. In Asia, saltwater intrusion is making it nearly impossible for some farmers to grow the region's staple food. Elise Cutts has more. Videographer: Sun Narin, Vietnamese Stringer in Vietnam.
Voice of America
FAO: Lower Food Prices Not Helping Consumers
Geneva — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says consumers are not yet feeling the benefits of declining food prices. The FAO says world food commodity prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month in August. Lower world food prices generally reflect better availability at the global level. However, FAO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Britain Prepares for High Winter Heating and Electricity Costs
The government organization that controls the cost of energy in Great Britain recently increased what is known as a price cap. The price cap is the highest amount that gas suppliers can charge for a unit of energy. The new, higher cost has people concerned that they may not be...
Comments / 0