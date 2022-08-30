Read full article on original website
Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant
The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
Drug Trafficker Receives 15+ Year Sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Double Murder
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Doubler Murder. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an escaped inmate from Cass County, Texas was apprehended by Caddo deputies on LA 169 south of Moringsport, Louisiana. Charles Spraberry,...
CPSO arrests Texas escapee accused of double murder
An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Moringsport this morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex, multi-day crime spree
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
