The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO