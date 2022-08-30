ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Man Wanted on Domestic Battery Warrant

The Bossier City Police Domestic Violence Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating Edward Glover. Edward is 49 yrs old and 5’11 and 247 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

CPSO arrests Texas escapee accused of double murder

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Moringsport this morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
CADDO PARISH, LA
