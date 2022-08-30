ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advisory: Sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday’s storms caused a sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach prompting the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to post a public advisory.

The overflow was a combination of sewage and storm water that exceeded the sewer’s capacity system and flowed into Lake Erie, according to a release from NEORSD.

Children, the elderly and those in ill health should stay out of the water and away from woody debris.

The sewer district says crews, starting Tuesday, will take lake water samples twice daily – once in the morning and once in the afternoon – at 10 locations at Edgewater Beach to determine if E.coli bacteria levels are high.

Once the samples are below the federal and state standards, the advisory will be lifted.

The last overflow was on August 8.

