Advisory: Sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday’s storms caused a sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach prompting the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to post a public advisory.Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
The overflow was a combination of sewage and storm water that exceeded the sewer’s capacity system and flowed into Lake Erie, according to a release from NEORSD.
Children, the elderly and those in ill health should stay out of the water and away from woody debris.
The sewer district says crews, starting Tuesday, will take lake water samples twice daily – once in the morning and once in the afternoon – at 10 locations at Edgewater Beach to determine if E.coli bacteria levels are high.Crews battle flames in Strongsville house fire; Dog missing
Once the samples are below the federal and state standards, the advisory will be lifted.
The last overflow was on August 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0