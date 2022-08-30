ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Cheyenne Police Say Wyoming Trooper Won’t Get Preferential Treatment

Cheyenne police say a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who was arrested on a warrant earlier this week won't be getting any preferential treatment. Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, following a monthslong investigation by police. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says police contacted them about the investigation on...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear

UPDATE: In an overnight email to Townsquare Media, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Kevin Malatesta wrote:. Unfortunately, I cannot release much more information on the case at this time. Once the court procedures move to a filing of information or indictment in district court we'd be able to release more information.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle East 27th Street House Fire

Cheyenne firefighters were called to the 500 block of East 27th Street for a structure fire on Tuesday morning. That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 8:58 a.m. While on the way to fight the fire, they heard that the structure was quickly filling up with smoke. When they got there at 9:04 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet

The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona

Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.
CHEYENNE, WY
Jeff Barnes
Wyoming wins double-overtime thriller over Tulsa, 40-37

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys excelled in all three phases of Saturday’s home opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Wyoming scored a defensive touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown and scored two offensive touchdowns plus place-kicker John Hoyland made a career long 55-yard field goal and tied a career high with four made field goals, including the game winner in the second overtime as Wyoming captured a 40-37 double-overtime thriller.
LARAMIE, WY
