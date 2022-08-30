A 20-year-old who went to the optometrist after suffering headaches is in the fight of his life after a 'golf-sized tumour' was discovered behind his right eye. Security guard Kayden Waddell thought he was just having migraines last June when a Townsville optometrist told him his eye had suffered bad nerve damage - and sent him straight to a doctor.

