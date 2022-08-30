ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

South end zone project completed at Camp Randall

Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT. |. Nurses at UW...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Belleville, WI
Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
City
Belleville, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 4...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike

Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott says they’re now receiving more questions. Friday Football Blitz preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for Badgers ahead of semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming current and incoming Badgers with open arms ahead of the start of the semester. The UW Union is hosting a variety of welcome activities leading up to the beginning of classes. Festivities started on Thursday, with welcome week trivia during the day and a dance party beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#K12#Badgers#Plan Commission
nbc15.com

UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff gathered in Platteville on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. The $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall will join the current Busby Hall of Engineering to create a 200,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex. “Sesquicentennial Hall will not only attract more students but...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Football Blitz

Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Updated: 9 hours ago. Roe v. Wade was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superintendent for Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins accompanied area students and their families to the first day of classes. Jenkins started his day at Leopold Elementary School and later visited Olson Elementary School where he interacted with students, parents, grandparents, and other family members. After...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nbc15.com

Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State 38-0

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers defeated Illinois State 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium. Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records. In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood. Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy