FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
South end zone project completed at Camp Randall
Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT. |. Nurses at UW...
nbc15.com
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- With classes set to begin soon, health agencies are working to help university students understand what their options are when it comes to abortion access. UW-Madison students can no longer receive an abortion at a clinic near campus- many are turning to UW Madison Health services guidance....
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
nbc15.com
Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 4...
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott says they’re now receiving more questions. Friday Football Blitz preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for Badgers ahead of semester
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming current and incoming Badgers with open arms ahead of the start of the semester. The UW Union is hosting a variety of welcome activities leading up to the beginning of classes. Festivities started on Thursday, with welcome week trivia during the day and a dance party beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.
nbc15.com
UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff gathered in Platteville on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. The $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall will join the current Busby Hall of Engineering to create a 200,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex. “Sesquicentennial Hall will not only attract more students but...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
nbc15.com
Friday Football Blitz
Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Updated: 9 hours ago. Roe v. Wade was...
nbc15.com
MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superintendent for Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins accompanied area students and their families to the first day of classes. Jenkins started his day at Leopold Elementary School and later visited Olson Elementary School where he interacted with students, parents, grandparents, and other family members. After...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
nbc15.com
No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State 38-0
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers defeated Illinois State 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium. Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records. In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history...
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Flex Lane will not be open for Saturday Badgers game vs Illinois State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the season opener of Badger football this Saturday, it is sure to be a busy weekend on the roads in Madison. Even so, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Flex Lane on U.S. 12/18 will remained closed this weekend. DOT said they would be...
nbc15.com
Madison roller derby team looking for new home after planned rink demolition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Roller Derby is asking for support from the community while they find a new place to practice following the planned demolition of their own home base. Formerly known as the Mad Rollin’ Dolls, Madison Roller Derby said they have used Fast Forward Roller Rink on...
nbc15.com
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
nbc15.com
Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood. Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
