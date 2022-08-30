Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Bold bicyclist braves Boston's big burrow
universalhub.com
Two shot dead on Melbourne Street in Dorchester; third man injured
Boston Police report that three men were shot outside 26 Melbourne St. in Dorchester around 3 a.m. One man was declared dead at the scene and a second was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The third victim, also transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.
universalhub.com
Thomas Ruffen, run over in the middle of the street in Jackson Square, was active in improving life at Mildred Hailey Apartments and across Boston
People who worked with Thomas Ruffen are sadly remembering his life, following his death early Thursday, for which an allegedly impatient, uncaring Hyde Park man has been charged with murder. The Greater Boston Interfaith Organization recalls Ruffen:. Thomas Ruffen, may he rest in peace, played a critical role in GBIO...
universalhub.com
MBTA board approves $811-million purchase of Green Line 'supercars'
The MBTA board this week approved a contract with a Spanish rail manufacturer for 102 next-gen Green Line cars that will be far longer than today's trolleys, with delivery of the first new test cars in spring of 2026. The board voted to sign the deal with CAF, which built...
universalhub.com
Neighbor saved mother, two children trapped by fire in Roslindale by hauling out mattress they could jump onto
The Boston Fire Department is crediting a resident of Delford Street in Roslindale for quick thinking that helped save his neighbor when their house caught fire early this morning:. A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the...
universalhub.com
Latest warning sign on Boylston Street
There are already several warning signs at Boylston and Dalton streets in the Back Bay. Spysqueeze noticed this morning a new one has been posted.
universalhub.com
Owners of Simco's hot-dog stands agree to repay employees they paid less than $7.25 an hour - and no overtime - over two years
The owners of the Simco's stands in Mattapan and Roslindale today acknowledged they paid 20 workers below even the federal minimum wage and refused to pay overtime, in a proposed settlement of a US Department of Labor complaint filed in US District Court in Boston. If a judge agrees to...
universalhub.com
Driver stopped for man lying in the road in Jackson Square, backed up, then drove right over him, killing him, DA says
A Hyde Park man faces murder charges for allegedly running over a pedestrian who had collapsed on the street in front of him and for whom a bus driver had stopped early Thursday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Maximo Mazanett, 54, had bail set at $250,000 at his...
universalhub.com
Satanic lawyer threatens to have Wu arrested in ongoing City-Council invocation battle; alleges corrupt conspiracy between city and judge
A lawyer for the Satanic Temple of Salem says he's going to seek a bench warrant for Michelle Wu's arrest if she doesn't show up in Salem on Sept. 12 for a deposition in the group's lawsuit over how the City Council opens its meetings with an invocation by a religious leader, and never mind that a federal judge has already told the group it can't make Wu sit for hours answering questions about the invocations.
