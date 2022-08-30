Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall
If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
Narcity
This Scenic Island Made Up Of 200 Million-Year-Old Lava Looks Like Canada's Version Of Hawaii
If you're not ready to leave summer behind, you can explore sandy beaches and find coastal gems at this vacation-worthy island in Canada. Grand Manan is an island in the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick where you'll find uncrowded beaches, hiking trails and tons of opportunities to immerse yourself in nature.
Narcity
9 Countries Chinese Passport Holders In Canada Can Travel To Visa-Free
With travel restrictions showing signs of easing across Canada, it's time for those of us who love to travel to get back into exploring what the world has to offer. Just like people with Indian and Filipino passports in Canada, those with Chinese passports are also able to travel to some places around the globe that won't require a visa when they land.
Narcity
An Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Go The Extra Mile To Convince His Wife It Wasn't A Joke
An Ontario lottery winner had a hilariously tough time convincing his wife that he was actually $190,000 richer. According to OLG, Wasaga resident Donald Rose won an impressive $192,687.60 in the July 20, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. The 58-year-old retiree revealed, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
The Toronto Air Show Is Flying Over The City This Weekend & Here's When To Look Up
It's the last long weekend of the summer, and you know what that means? Go outside as much as possible and take in all the free entertainment you can get. You can start your to-do list by watching Toronto's labour day air show fly over the 6ix. The Canadian International...
Narcity
A US Heat Dome Will Impact Canada's Weather Over Labour Day Weekend & It's Looking Chaotic
A heat dome currently being felt in the U.S. is set to impact Canada's weather over the Labour Day long weekend, experts say. According to The Weather Network, significant heat currently being experienced across the southwestern U.S. will influence temperatures in parts of Canada, with some areas expected to be particularly hot.
Narcity
Thousands Of Baby Strollers Are Recalled In Canada & The US Due To An 'Amputation Hazard'
There has been a recall issued in Canada and the U.S. for thousands of jogging strollers because of a "fingertip amputation hazard." UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers with rear disc brakes are part of this joint recall with Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC).
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must
Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
This $725K Ontario Home Has A Bell Tower Room & Secret Garden With A 'Tuscan Ruin' (PHOTOS)
This Ontario home for sale is a country dream come true, and it's filled with unique features. It once served as a church, but has since been transformed into a stunning living space, and it's on the market for $725,000. Located in the historic hamlet of Warsaw, the four-bedroom abode...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Narcity
Canada's Month-By-Month Fall Forecast For Each Province Is Out & Snow Is Coming For All Of Us
It's that time of year, so Canada's month-by-month fall forecast is out and you can find out what the weather will be where you live!. There is another fall forecast that was released by AccuWeather and it gives an overview of the autumn season across the country. It's expected that...
Comments / 0