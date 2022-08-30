ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall

If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
9 Countries Chinese Passport Holders In Canada Can Travel To Visa-Free

With travel restrictions showing signs of easing across Canada, it's time for those of us who love to travel to get back into exploring what the world has to offer. Just like people with Indian and Filipino passports in Canada, those with Chinese passports are also able to travel to some places around the globe that won't require a visa when they land.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must

Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
