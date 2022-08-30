Washington's high minimum wage — $14.49 per hour — has again helped the state rank among the top nationally for workers.Driving the news: The global anti-poverty organization Oxfam released its annual Best States to Work Index on Thursday.The group ranked Washington third, behind Oregon and California. That's an improvement from 2021, when Washington came in seventh. Between the lines: In evaluating states, the Oxfam analysis looked at three qualifiers: wage policies, worker protections and rights to organize.Washington received the highest marks of any state when it came to wages. That's largely because the minimum wage is nearly double the federal minimum, which is $7.25 an hour.Washington also performed well because of its worker protections, which include paid family and medical leave, as well as a heat standard to help protect people working outdoors in extreme weather.Yes, but: Even Washington's minimum wage isn't enough to support a family, Oxfam says.A minimum wage worker in Washington is able to cover only 38% of the cost of living for a family of four​​, per the report.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO