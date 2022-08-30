Read full article on original website
State legislatures see record number of first-generation immigrants
A record number of first-generation Americans are serving in state legislatures across the country, motivated in part by the anti-immigrant rhetoric and the policies of the Trump years. Why it matters: First-generation Americans comprise 10% of the voting population in the U.S. They are among the fastest-growing portions of the...
1 in 5 Americans have experience with gun violence: Poll
About a fifth of U.S. adults say they or someone close to them has had an experience with gun violence in the past five years, a new poll found. The big picture: There are significant racial and ethnic disparities in experiences with gun violence, per the poll done by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Pakistan minister wants rich nations to pay countries facing climate disasters
Pakistan’s minister for climate change called for rich countries to pay reparations to their counterparts facing climate disasters for contributing the brunt of emissions that have led to global warming. Why it matters: Sherry Rehman's suggestion, made in an interview with the Guardian out Sunday, comes as Pakistan has...
Americans aren't as polarized as they think they are
Earlier this week, I moderated a panel at the Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference about civility in the public sphere — something that's diminished as I've covered local governments for the past decade.Why it matters: Local politics are supposed to be immune from the partisan hostility that's pervasive at the national level.In Arizona, city elections are nonpartisan, and there's that old cliché "There's no Democratic or Republican way to fill a pothole." Yes, but: The increased polarization in national politics in the past decade has seeped into city halls as council members compete for retweets and residents use...
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Biden administration suspends free at-home COVID tests program
The federal government on Friday suspended its program for ordering free at-home COVID tests "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests." Why it matters: The Biden administration is suspending new orders to preserve "limited supply" to ensure there are tests available in...
Nikki Haley: Biden's speech out of "the depths of hell"
Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley called President Biden "the most condescending president of my lifetime" after his primetime speech last week. Why it matters: Haley is a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race, which would put her in direct competition with President Biden...
Women workers hit post-COVID jobs milestone
Women workers hit a milestone last month: The proportion of employed prime-aged women (that is, between the ages of 25-54) is finally above the level seen before the pandemic. By the numbers: Labor force participation rate in this cohort ticked up last month by a whopping 0.8 percentage points. Julia...
Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding
The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
UT study: Social media makes us overconfident
Social media makes us think we know more than we really do, and University of Texas researchers can prove it. The big picture: The group found that sharing news articles on social media can make people feel overconfident in their knowledge of the article's content, even if they didn't read it.
Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate aide, is stepping down
Gina McCarthy, President Biden's domestic climate adviser, said she is leaving the administration in mid-September, according to a source familiar with the plans. Why it matters: McCarthy, who led the Obama-era EPA, has played a central role in making climate change a government-wide priority. The efforts have spanned moves to...
U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August
America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers continue to hire workers at a robust pace, even as the...
Some racial groups saw steeper life expectancy drops, CDC data shows
One of the more shocking elements from life expectancy data released earlier this week by the CDC was just how much some racial and ethnic groups saw their expected life span shorten. Driving the news: American Indians and Alaska Natives saw their life expectancy fall six and a half years...
Report: Washington's minimum wage makes it No. 3 state for workers
Washington's high minimum wage — $14.49 per hour — has again helped the state rank among the top nationally for workers.Driving the news: The global anti-poverty organization Oxfam released its annual Best States to Work Index on Thursday.The group ranked Washington third, behind Oregon and California. That's an improvement from 2021, when Washington came in seventh. Between the lines: In evaluating states, the Oxfam analysis looked at three qualifiers: wage policies, worker protections and rights to organize.Washington received the highest marks of any state when it came to wages. That's largely because the minimum wage is nearly double the federal minimum, which is $7.25 an hour.Washington also performed well because of its worker protections, which include paid family and medical leave, as well as a heat standard to help protect people working outdoors in extreme weather.Yes, but: Even Washington's minimum wage isn't enough to support a family, Oxfam says.A minimum wage worker in Washington is able to cover only 38% of the cost of living for a family of four, per the report.
Chile votes on new constitution in a test for leftist President Boric
Chileans are heading to the polls Sunday to vote on a proposed constitution that if adopted would usher in one of the most progressive constitutions in Latin America — and the world. The big picture: Holding a vote on a new constitution garnered widespread support two years ago, but...
