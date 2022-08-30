Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
Ethereum Miners Made $756M Revenue In Last Month Before Merge
As Ethereum ETH/USD mining nears its end, miners made over $750 million in revenue in the month of August. What Happened: On-chain data from The Block shows that Ethereum miners made $756 million in revenue last month – up 37% from the $545 million worth of revenue made from mining ETH in July.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Could Replace Gold And Be The 'Linux Of Finance' By 2040
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrencies will definitely settle down in the medium-term future. What Happened: In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Buterin said he expects crypto to only be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next couple of decades. “The main question...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.
Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
Analyzing Antero Midstream's Short Interest
Antero Midstream's (NYSE:AM) short percent of float has fallen 23.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.06 million shares sold short, which is 2.4% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Elon Musk Calls Out Moody's As 'Irrelevant' In Evaluating Tesla's Credit Rating
Tesla, Inc. TSLA investors harbor a sense of disappointment over rating agencies giving junk status to their favorite company’s credit. S&P currently rates Tesla a BB+, which is one step below investment grade. At Moody's Corporation MCO, Tesla, despite getting a two-notch upgrade in January, is still at Ba1, the highest among the junk ratings. The agency hinted at moving the company’s credit to investment grade as soon as early next year.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
