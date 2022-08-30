ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Cloudflare drops service for harassment site Kiwi Farms

Web infrastructure and security services provider Cloudflare announced Saturday it was immediately blocking the Kiwi Farms site known for organizing the harassment and targeting of transgender people. Driving the news: In the face of an activist campaign pressing the company to stop providing services to Kiwi Farms, Cloudflare had seemed...
Axios

Dolly Parton offers dog apparel line, Doggy Parton

No need to worry about your pup looking scraggly at the dog park ever again. Thanks to Tennessee queen Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line, Doggy Parton, your favorite four-legged friend can achieve a look guaranteed to make all the other dogs say, "Bow wow!" Driving the news: Parton's latest...
A big new book of Florida quirk

A24, the production company that's explored oft-overlooked Floridana with films like “Spring Breakers,” “Moonlight” and “The Florida Project,” just published a guide to all the Sunshine State’s curiosities. It is so much eye candy. (There are words, too.) Driving the news: “Florida! A...
