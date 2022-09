On Thursday, September 1, Sheryl Long was named the 18th City Manager of Cincinnati by an unanimous vote of City Council. “I couldn’t be prouder to welcome City Manager Long, with Council’s support, into her new role as Cincinnati’s top executive. In her years of public service, Sheryl has proven herself to be a gifted, compassionate, and innovative leader. We have a lot of work ahead of us to grow Cincinnati and improve opportunity for our residents, and I’m confident that City Manager Long is the best person to execute on our vision in the years to come,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO