Cocke County/Cosby United team headed for rest before looking to rebound from first loss of second season

COSBY — James Groat’s intense growl echoed across Virgil Ball Stadium early Saturday morning.

The more Groat’s frustration grew with his Cocke County/Cosby United middle school girls’ soccer team, the more intense he became — especially during the first half and halftime against Jefferson County.

Groat’s voice turned far softer, though, after a 3-2 loss — United’s (7-1) first of the season — that saw the team bounce back with a vengeance in the second half.

“It’s not the girls I know, especially my strikers,” he lamented following the friendly. “I’m still proud of the effort, I mean, we were down 2-0 and fought back. We had to adjust at halftime because some of my girls just weren’t going hard.”

“They’re tired,” he added in explanation. “This is our eighth game, and we’ve been going at it for a while. But it’s good for them. Jeff County is good. Really good.”

Plus, there’s a method behind the madness.

Not just for his intense approach — “I am tough on them because I see so much potential in all of them,” he said — but from the kinds of teams that layer his team’s schedule.

“It’s always good to play teams like that because it makes you better,” he added of JCMS, which lost to United 3-0 in Dandridge earlier this season. “We’ve got to go back to practicing two days a week and playing two days a week. That’s when we had really good chemistry.”

Such good chemistry, in fact, that the team had reeled off seven straight wins to start the season with 41 goals prior to Saturday. Now, through eight games and only one loss, that goal total is up to 43.

Following the week off, Groat’s team will face Horace Maynard in a region contest at Cocke County on September 6th.

After that, it will be back to a routine that Groat wants his players to learn — and that his former Cosby players wish they had learned growing up, since the program is only in its second season.

“This is a routine that I want them to get,” he said. “A lot of my former players have said, ‘Man, I wish we had this.’ We would’ve gone further than the final four in the state because they would have seen there are bigger fish out there, that they’re going to play monsters. But it’s awesome that Scotty (Thornton) got behind it, and the whole county is too.”

And Groat has already seen how United’s impact has helped three players, freshman Layla Bradley at Cocke County and freshmen Kate Raines and Kricket Murray at Cosby.

“Right now Kricket and Kate and then Layla Bradley at Cocke County, they’re the first ones,” he said. “So we’ve sent three players up that already know about traveling and know you’ve got to go play, then still come back and get your homework done.”

The players on the team hail from five elementary schools — Grassy Fork, Newport Grammar, Centerview, Cosby and Parrottsville.

Despite the different schools, though, the team encapsulates its “United” nickname — especially in improvement from year to year.

“Last year we finished 7-6,” said Groat. “This year we’ve started 7-1. Next year we’ll be even better. The progress is awesome. One Saturday, we played a doubleheader against Cumberland Gap and Campbell County and won both, and those are really good teams. But like I said, Jeff County is the best team we’ve played.”

Now, Groat said his team is ready for a break.

“And I am, too,” he said — but not without some knowledge to carry forward.

“Here’s the lesson,” he offered. “It’s okay to be a little cocky, and I advertise 41 goals scored, blah, blah, blah.

“But we need to go back to work, practice, and hopefully the lesson is learned that we can get beaten anytime against anybody.”