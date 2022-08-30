Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Phenomenal, amazing and vibrant. Madison Metropolitan School District associate superintendent Dr. Anu Ebee used these three words to describe the first day of school. “Awesome energy in the schools from our scholars and the adults,” Ebee said. “It’s been vibrant and a lot of focus on...
nbc15.com
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- With classes set to begin soon, health agencies are working to help university students understand what their options are when it comes to abortion access. UW-Madison students can no longer receive an abortion at a clinic near campus- many are turning to UW Madison Health services guidance....
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott says they’re now receiving more questions. Friday Football Blitz preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football...
nbc15.com
South end zone project completed at Camp Randall
Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT. |. Nurses at UW...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
nbc15.com
Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 4...
nbc15.com
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Fall Fiesta returns Sept. 17
The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson will be co-hosting its fifth Fort Fall Fiesta. The bilingual festival brings together English and Spanish speakers within the community for an afternoon of food, music, dancing and kids’ activities. This year’s event will be held in Jones Park on Saturday, Sept. 17,...
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
nbc15.com
UWPD releases stats from latest Badger game, showing dozens of citations issued
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Illinois State game Saturday night. UWPD issued 19 citations and ejections for underage alcohol consumption. 8 ejections were given for seating issues in the student section, intoxication, alcohol possession, disorderly conduct and tobacco usage.
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for Badgers ahead of semester
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming current and incoming Badgers with open arms ahead of the start of the semester. The UW Union is hosting a variety of welcome activities leading up to the beginning of classes. Festivities started on Thursday, with welcome week trivia during the day and a dance party beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
themadent.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
