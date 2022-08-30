Under: 7.5 (-145) Believing that the Giants will win eight games probably correlates positively with your trust in Daniel Jones. Jones was the sixth pick of the 2019 draft out of Duke, which then general manager Dave Gettleman incorrectly identified as members of the Big Ten. Jones has been up and down since that draft, first dealing with the turnover bug in his rookie season, fumbling a league-leading 19 times. Then, Jones dealt with various injuries in 2020 and 2021 but seemed to rid himself of the plague of turnovers. All this has culminated in a 12-25 record for Jones as a starter. In those 37 starts, there are plenty of glimpses of Jones’ talent level. The fourth-year pro has shown the ability to get it done with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 45 touchdowns and adding five rushing touchdowns. Jones may have been the victim of boring offenses, or a lack of talent surrounding him. This all can change in 2022.

