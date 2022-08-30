Shortage of volleyball officials major issue in Union, Wallowa and Baker county area

Buy Now Angie Malone, of La Grande, makes a call Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Hanna Cashell Memorial Tournament at La Grande High School. Malone is among the volleyball officials who belong to the Northeast Oregon Volleyball Association, which serves schools in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties. Isabella Crowley/The Observer

UNION COUNTY — Jennifer Stephens, a volleyball official for the past 30 years, remembers a time when the Union, Wallowa and Baker county region was flush with high school volleyball officials.

The La Grande resident said it was sometimes hard for less-experienced officials to get the match assignments they wanted because the region had almost a surplus of referees. The days when the Northeast Oregon Volleyball Association, which provides officials for high school matches in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, had plenty of referees are a distant memory.