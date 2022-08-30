Injury report ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Sam Houston State

Fall Camp for the Texas A&M Football program was very successful in avoiding any major/season-ending injuries heading into the season opener against Sam Houston State, however, some minor injuries to a few key players in camp are definitely something to keep an eye on throughout the season.

To paint a better picture of just how lucky the Aggies are going into their season opener virtually injury-free, the biggest news coming out of the program on that front was the medical retirements of offensive lineman Luke Matthews , reserve defensive lineman Braedon Mowrey, and the unfortunate season-ending injury to freshman defensive back Bobby Taylor before the start of spring practices.

During camp, the redshirt freshman and presumed starter at left tackle Trey Zuhn dealt with some minor complications after dealing with Covid-19 but has been good to go since the latter half of fall camp. Meanwhile, sophomore center Bryce Foster dealt with a minor undisclosed injury, but made his way back in the middle of fall camp, working with the 1st and 2nd team in rotation with fell center Matthew Wykoff. Lastly, star wide receiver Ainias Smith has been dealing with an injury to his right hand but stated “I have been catching a whole lot with my left hand. it got me better.”

All in all, head coach Jimbo Fisher cleared up any remaining confusion while reiterating that there are zero injuries that will keep any players out of the season opener on Sept. 3rd.

Aggies Wire will keep you updated on Texas A&M’s injury report heading into this week’s matchup against Sam Houston State.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups