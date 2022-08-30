ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Injury report ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Sam Houston State

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXIv2_0hb06fHS00

Fall Camp for the Texas A&M Football program was very successful in avoiding any major/season-ending injuries heading into the season opener against Sam Houston State, however, some minor injuries to a few key players in camp are definitely something to keep an eye on throughout the season.

To paint a better picture of just how lucky the Aggies are going into their season opener virtually injury-free, the biggest news coming out of the program on that front was the medical retirements of offensive lineman Luke Matthews , reserve defensive lineman Braedon Mowrey, and the unfortunate season-ending injury to freshman defensive back Bobby Taylor before the start of spring practices.

During camp, the redshirt freshman and presumed starter at left tackle Trey Zuhn dealt with some minor complications after dealing with Covid-19 but has been good to go since the latter half of fall camp. Meanwhile, sophomore center Bryce Foster dealt with a minor undisclosed injury, but made his way back in the middle of fall camp, working with the 1st and 2nd team in rotation with fell center Matthew Wykoff. Lastly, star wide receiver Ainias Smith has been dealing with an injury to his right hand but stated “I have been catching a whole lot with my left hand. it got me better.”

All in all, head coach Jimbo Fisher cleared up any remaining confusion while reiterating that there are zero injuries that will keep any players out of the season opener on Sept. 3rd.

Aggies Wire will keep you updated on Texas A&M’s injury report heading into this week’s matchup against Sam Houston State.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaINC_0hb06fHS00

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj2af_0hb06fHS00

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODWPi_0hb06fHS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Huntsville, TX
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Huntsville, TX
Huntsville, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Huntsville, TX
Football
College Station, TX
Football
City
Star, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Sam Houston
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy