Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey

Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role

Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants

The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants

Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not practicing

Clowney was off to the side and did not participate in practice Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Clowney, who did not play in any of the Browns' three preseason games, has not practiced since the second day of joint workouts with the Eagles on Aug. 19. Easterling reports the defensive end appeared to hurt his hand while batting down a Jalen Hurts pass, but that has not been confirmed by the team. Clowney did not participate in the three practices last week, though head coach Kevin Stefanski said that was due to "rest."
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season

Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Out with foot injury

Gamel is dealing with a left foot issue and will not start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Manager Derek Shelton didn't seem overly concerned about the issue, but it was enough to cause Gamel to limp and enough to cost him at least one start. Jack Suwinski will be the right fielder Friday.
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run

The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Removed with left shoulder issue

Hayes exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the sixth inning due to left shoulder discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Hayes went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Friday's game, but he appeared to sustain a shoulder injury on a diving attempt in the field and was replaced defensively to begin the sixth inning. The 25-year-old is considered day-to-day for now.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap

Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off

Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but he will miss his second straight start Friday. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Drives in two more runs Saturday

Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. Reyes has now driven in 13 runs across 24 games with the Cubs, and he's batting a solid .277 during that span. He batted just .213 in 70 games with the Guardians, so he's definitely looked like a different player in Chicago. Reyes has reestablished some decent fantasy value due to his strong play and regular role with his new team.
