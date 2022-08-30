Baylor First in Fan Nation Big 12 Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

The Baylor Bears received five of the seven first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll, voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Bears were the Big 12 coaches’ selection in the preseason poll released in July.

The Bears are coming off a 12-2 season in which it beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game and then beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

The Cowboys, who went on to win the Fiesta Bowl, earned the other two first-place votes.

While Baylor was the No. 1 team in the poll, Oklahoma — despite not getting a first-place vote — was ranked second, just ahead of OSU.

Texas, coming off a 5-7 season in which it missed a bowl game, came in fifth in voting, just behind Kansas State.

Texas Tech came in ninth, though it narrowly finished behind TCU and West Virginia, which were seventh and eighth, respectively. The trio were separated by three points.

The complete poll is below.

Big 12 Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Baylor (5) — 67 points

2. Oklahoma — 62 points

3. Oklahoma State (2) — 59 points

4. Kansas State — 48 points

5. Texas — 43 points

6. Iowa State — 31 points

7. TCU — 24 points

8. West Virginia — 23 points

9. Texas Tech — 21 points

10. Kansas — seven points

College Football Week 0 Preview (; 2:32)

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard