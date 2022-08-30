Top 10 Southern California high school football games to watch in Week 2 (Sep. 1-3): Centennial vs. Mater Dei leads another huge week

With two weeks of California high school football in the books – Week 0 and Week 1 – all of the state is now in action. Last week brought an unbelievable slate of games throughout SoCal, headlined by Mater Dei's 24-21 comeback win at Bishop Gorman (NV). And Week 2 (Sep. 1-3) is set to be another one of the regular season's best weeks.

Here's a preview of the top 10 games to watch this week in Southern California high school football.

FULL SECTION SCHEDULES: SOUTHERN | LA CITY | SAN DIEGO

TOP 10 SOCAL FOOTBALL GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK:

(All games are on Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.)

10. Ramona at Poway

Ramona, ranked No. 9 in our San Diego Section rankings , is off to a sizzling start. So far, it has defeated Rancho Bernardo and Christian by a combined 64-6. This week it travels to No. 8 Poway, which is also 2-0, in what could be one of the best CIFSDS preseason games of the year.

9. Chandler (AZ) at Cathedral Catholic – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Sticking with the San Diego Section theme, the reigning Open Division champion is looking to bounce back after getting thrashed by Corona Centennial. The bad news? Its next opponent, Arizona powerhouse Chandler, is ranked even higher nationally . That makes Cathedral the heavy underdog as host of the Honor Bowl, but this could be the game that the Dons show their championship pedigree and reach another gear.

8. Venice at San Pedro – Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

L.A. City Section Open Division playoff preview? It's very possible. Reigning Division 1 champion Venice might be outmatched heading into the house of the top-ranked team in the LACS , but this also sets the stage for a potential landmark win for the Gondoliers. As for Pedro, a lopsided win here would accelerate the process of building momentum and separating itself as the City favorite.

7. Murrieta Valley at Apple Valley

When Apple Valley knocked off the Nighthawks 27-14 last season, it was in many ways the biggest win in school history . The Sun Devils, coming off a nail-biter of a loss to Rancho Cucamonga, won't catch anyone sleeping on them this year, but do have home field advantage this time around in the matchup. Murrieta Valley beat Great Oak 52-14 to start the season off with a bang. This one looks to be a tossup and likely another close battle.

6. Rancho Cucamonga at Norco

Rancho Cucamonga has lost three straight against Norco by a combined score of 170-86. It was the underdog in all of those battles, but this one looks to be more of an even battle as Norco is reeling from a 36-14 blowout at the hands of Santa Margarita. Whether Rancho forces a changing of the guard or Norco proves that it isn't going anywhere, this is sure to be a signature win for whomever pulls it out.

We expect a close game, but will make the same guarantee we do every time they play each other: the Cougars are going to win. You can take that one to the bank.

5. Inglewood at Carlsbad

It's early, but through two weeks of 2022, it's been an abysmal start for San Diego Section teams against the upper ranks of the Southern Section. When the top-ranked team in the CIFSDS hosts Inglewood on Friday, it could really drive the nail home within the cross-section rivalry for the year, or be a monumental win for Carlsbad to solidify itself as the favorite in San Diego. If nothing else, it should be a great game.

Regardless of who wins, there's also this: Inglewood projects clearly as a CIFSS Division 2 championship threat, and it's no secret that Carlsbad could win San Diego. If both teams won section titles in those divisions, they'd almost certainly be on a collision course to run it back during Regional Bowl Week three months from now with a CIF State 1-AA finals appearance on the line.

4. Orange Lutheran at Edison

When these two teams went at it last year, it was an outstanding defensive battle won 23-21 by OLu and a clear stock-rising performance for both squads. This time around, reigning Southern Section D2 champion Orange Lutheran is certainly the favorite once again, but to say it could go either way would be a massive understatement. It might just be the game that puts everyone on notice that Edison is poised to contend in D2 and the Sunset League yet again. And this time, the Chargers have home field advantage.

3. Basha (AZ) at Los Alamitos – Saturday at 7 p.m.

Photo by Matt Christopher

There are going to be at least half a dozen Southern California vs. Arizona battles in Week 2, and many of them are fairly high-profile. None are more high-profile than this, as Los Al looks to bounce back from a loss against a national elite by facing another national elite. When the Griffins lost 56-27 against American Heritage (FL) last week, they were thoroughly outclassed, but still put together some impressive stretches throughout the game. This time around, their opponent projects to be a tad more manageable, and they'll be at home instead of 3,000 miles away.

2. Long Beach Poly at Mission Viejo

Photo by Bobby Medellin

When these teams met in Week Two last season in a game that was expected to be close, it was a major barometer for both squads. For young Mission Viejo, which was coming off a blowout loss to Servite, it was the first game of a winning streak that helped usher in something of a new era. That winning streak went on to last the rest of the season. Additionally, the Jackrabbits 41-14 loss made it fully clear that they were far from the team that they wanted and were expected to be at that point. But that didn't stop them from righting the ship and turning back into a juggernaut before the playoffs rolled around, which is when they stormed their way to a CIFSS D4 title.

The Diablos are the clear favorite here, and some are predicting another lopsided Mission win, but Long Beach Poly should be ready to show it can really do this week. If Mission Viejo isn't up to snuff, Poly might just flip the script in this battle of projected D1 playoff teams and two of the highest-profile public school programs on the West Coast. Either way, we expect a great game this time around.

1. Mater Dei at Corona Centennial – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

When the Monarchs hit the road last week to take on a world-class opponent, it took center stage at a national level. And this week brings the exact same – although they won't have to drive nearly as far up the 15 this time.

The reigning national champ's winning streak, now up to 19 games, may once again be on the line against a familiar foe. When Centennial nearly upset Mater Dei in the Southern Section semifinals last season, it became the only team this decade – up until last week at Bishop Gorman – to play the Monarchs down to one score. If the Huskies can upset them here, it'll be the breakthrough win the program has been working on for several years. Whichever team wins will cement itself as an irrefutable favorite to make the Southern Section Division 1 finals and legitimate national championship contender.

MORE SOCAL GAMES TO WATCH:

In any given week of California high school football, there are dozens of great games to watch between top programs. Here are some other exciting SoCal matchups happening this week:

Oaks Christian vs. Regis Jesuit (CO)

Leuzinger at Ayala

St. John Bosco at Bishop Amat

Chaminade at Birmingham

Santa Margarita at Arbor View

Servite at La Mirada

Cathedral at Serra (Gardena)

Mater Dei Catholic at Red Mountain (AZ)

Newport Harbor at JSerra

Corona del Mar at Palos Verdes

Yorba Linda at Orange

Cajon at Williams Field (AZ)

Upland at Villa Park

Pasadena at Damien

St. Bonaventure at Lincoln (San Diego)

Madison vs. Desert Vista (AZ)

Mountain View (AZ) at Helix

Sierra Canyon at Green Valley (NV)

Mission Hills at Highland (Palmdale)

Garces Memorial at Bishop Diego

Silverado at Citrus Valley

La Costa Canyon at San Clemente

San Juan Hills at Roosevelt (Eastvale)

Cypress at Western

Valencia (Valencia) at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)

Santa Barbara at Pacifica (Oxnard)

Saugus at Camarillo

Loyola at Culver City

Oak Hills at Palmdale

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at St. Paul

Tesoro at Vista Murrieta

Jurupa Hills at Downey (Downey)

Palisades at Granada Hills Charter

St. Francis (La Cañada) at Millikan

La Habra at Eastlake

Rancho Bernardo at Torrey Pines

Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian

Palm Desert at Centro (El Centro)

Alta Loma at Colony

Banning at Muir

San Jacinto at Chaparral

JW North at Chino Hills

Patrick Henry at Scripps Ranch

Monrovia at El Rancho

Bell at Eagle Rock

St. Joseph (Santa Maria) at Newbury Park

Beaumont at Summit

Narbonne at South (Torrance)