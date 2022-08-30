ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Stimulus update 2022: Distribution of one-time checks worth up to $1,657 begins in Pennsylvania

Financial relief for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanian households is currently on the way for those who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. Pennsylvanians who filed for a rebate will receive a one-time bonus equal to 70% of the original rebate. The state Department of Revenue began sending out the bonuses the week of Aug. 24 — a week ahead of schedule, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
Here's why Mississippi's capital lacked running water for a week

Tens of thousands of Mississippians have been struggling with little to no running water for nearly a week following a perfect storm of woes coming to a head in Jackson, the state capital. It all culminated last week when torrential rainfall triggered massive flooding from the Pearl River that washed...
Colorado's sleeper Senate race just got real

EAGLE, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago — a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is...
California's barrage of left-wing bills is as bad as you think

California’s flurry of legislation highlights some of the worst ideas liberals have to offer, including the ones that even some local Democrats aren’t willing to sign. A bill written by state Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the most destructive progressive lawmakers in the state, would turn California into a “sanctuary state” for parents to put their children through irreversible gender transitions. California cannot provide reliable electricity for its own residents or address the highest poverty rate in the country, but at least parents from across America will be able to have their children chemically castrated and surgically mutilated in the name of gender ideology. That bill is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.
Colorado sports betting wagers down 17.5% in July

(The Center Square) – Total sports betting wagers in Colorado saw a 17.5% decrease last month, according to data released by the state Thursday. The total handle was $258.4 million in July, down from $313.3 million in June, the Colorado Division of Gaming said. The state collected over $1...
