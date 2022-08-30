California’s flurry of legislation highlights some of the worst ideas liberals have to offer, including the ones that even some local Democrats aren’t willing to sign. A bill written by state Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the most destructive progressive lawmakers in the state, would turn California into a “sanctuary state” for parents to put their children through irreversible gender transitions. California cannot provide reliable electricity for its own residents or address the highest poverty rate in the country, but at least parents from across America will be able to have their children chemically castrated and surgically mutilated in the name of gender ideology. That bill is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO