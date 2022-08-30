Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Mainly Dry for Sunday and Labor Day!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Bay News 9
Officials: Ground settling may have caused burst pipe at new intersection in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A road project mystery at Wabash Avenue and 10th Street in the city of Lakeland has left contractors and city crews scratching their heads. A new underground water pipe was recently installed at the intersection, before being covered with a new driving surface and sidewalks. The...
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
fox13news.com
Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home
LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.
classiccountry1045.com
Crash Kills Two In Arcadia
Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport to make emergency repairs to cracks in main runway
Cracks create concerns at a busy airport in Charlotte County. Punta Gorda Airport has multiple cracks on its main runway, which is only two years old. There is now a team assessing the damages to determine the cause of the cracks, which are not what the Punta Gorda Airport Authority paid for.
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after rollover crash in Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
All lanes back open after crash in Port Charlotte
All lanes on S McCall Road are back open after a crash caused closures. FHP is investigating the accident.
Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland
A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland.
ospreyobserver.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City
The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
usf.edu
Massive land use change would allow a new city to arise in rural eastern Sarasota County
Sarasota County Commissioners voted Wednesday to rezone 4,120 acres in the county's northeast corner for a new planned community. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. A steady stream of about two dozen residents told board members the change is not compatible with the county's master...
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
Comments / 3