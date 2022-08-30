How to keep your dog safe inside dog parks
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet parents are often on the lookout for ways to entertain their furry friends and the dog park is a great space for dog owners to do just that.
Dog parks offer a space where your pet can socialize, exercise, and have fun. There are, however, rules and regulations to be aware of to keep your dog safe.
Agawam Dog Park Rules
- Park is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dogs must be leashed when entering or leaving the dog park (owners must have leash with them at all times)
- Dogs must be within the owner’s view at all times
- Children under the age of 8 are not allowed in the dog park area for their safety
- Young people;e under 16 must be accompanied by an adult
- Owners must immediately clean up any dog waste
- All dogs must wear a collar with current license
- Maximum of 3 dogs per adult
- No smoking, no beverages, no human food, and no dog food and no dog treats are allowed in the dog park
- Small dog park is limited to dogs weighing 25 pounds or less
- Large dog park is open to dogs of all sizes
- No digging allowed – owners must fill any hole dug
- Equipment in the dog park is for dogs only, please do not let children climb the equipment
- Owners use the park at their own risk. The Town of Agawam is not responsible for injury or illness to dogs or humans
PROHIBITED
- Human food
- Dog food & treats
- Glass containers
- Dogs in heat or sick
- Aggressive dogs
- Puppies under 4 months old
- Choke, prong & spike collars
- Bicycles, skateboards, rollarblades
- Smoking
- Bare feet
22News spoke with a few pet owners at the Agawam Dog Park, who say that simple measures make all the difference.
"The do's are definitely pick up your dog poop, close the gates when you're coming in and out. When you do come in, take your dogs off the leash because sometimes other dogs will rush them, and then they're going to feel trapped and that can cause a fight." Denise Supinski, Feeding Hills
“It’s not a good thing to bring in your own personal food because the same thing happens, if one dog gets it then another one comes. It can start a fight a dog fight.” Sandra Hottin, Agawam
Most of the rules in place at dog parks are primarily to prevent those dog fights so that all pets can have an enjoyable experience.
"I think most people follow the rules. A lot of them are very cognizant of that and I think they're pretty well-versed in dog behaviors."
It’s also important to make sure your dog is vaccinated before bringing them to the park. It’s not recommended to bring small children or infants with you. since they can easily be knocked over or injured by bigger dogs. While it may be tempting to give your dog a treat while at the park, it’s better to save that for home so no other four-legged friends try to snatch the snack.
Following these rules will lead to the best experience for your pup at the park. Agawam Animal Control can be reached at 413-726-9757 and the Agawam Parks & Recreation is 413-821-0514.
