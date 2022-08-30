How to keep your dog safe inside dog parks

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet parents are often on the lookout for ways to entertain their furry friends and the dog park is a great space for dog owners to do just that.

Dog parks offer a space where your pet can socialize, exercise, and have fun. There are, however, rules and regulations to be aware of to keep your dog safe.

Agawam Dog Park Rules

Park is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dogs must be leashed when entering or leaving the dog park (owners must have leash with them at all times)

Dogs must be within the owner’s view at all times

Children under the age of 8 are not allowed in the dog park area for their safety

Young people;e under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Owners must immediately clean up any dog waste

All dogs must wear a collar with current license

Maximum of 3 dogs per adult

No smoking, no beverages, no human food, and no dog food and no dog treats are allowed in the dog park

Small dog park is limited to dogs weighing 25 pounds or less

Large dog park is open to dogs of all sizes

No digging allowed – owners must fill any hole dug

Equipment in the dog park is for dogs only, please do not let children climb the equipment

Owners use the park at their own risk. The Town of Agawam is not responsible for injury or illness to dogs or humans

PROHIBITED

Human food

Dog food & treats

Glass containers

Dogs in heat or sick

Aggressive dogs

Puppies under 4 months old

Choke, prong & spike collars

Bicycles, skateboards, rollarblades

Smoking

Bare feet













22News spoke with a few pet owners at the Agawam Dog Park, who say that simple measures make all the difference.

“The do’s are definitely pick up your dog poop, close the gates when you’re coming in and out. When you do come in, take your dogs off the leash because sometimes other dogs will rush them, and then they’re going to feel trapped and that can cause a fight.” Denise Supinski, Feeding Hills

“It’s not a good thing to bring in your own personal food because the same thing happens, if one dog gets it then another one comes. It can start a fight a dog fight.” Sandra Hottin, Agawam

Most of the rules in place at dog parks are primarily to prevent those dog fights so that all pets can have an enjoyable experience.

“I think most people follow the rules. A lot of them are very cognizant of that and I think they’re pretty well-versed in dog behaviors.”

It’s also important to make sure your dog is vaccinated before bringing them to the park. It’s not recommended to bring small children or infants with you. since they can easily be knocked over or injured by bigger dogs. While it may be tempting to give your dog a treat while at the park, it’s better to save that for home so no other four-legged friends try to snatch the snack.

Following these rules will lead to the best experience for your pup at the park. Agawam Animal Control can be reached at 413-726-9757 and the Agawam Parks & Recreation is 413-821-0514.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.