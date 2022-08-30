ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

Lovelady has loaded up Mill Creek's pre-region football schedule

By David Friedlander
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDLQU_0hb04Dgo00

Having been in Mill Creek’s football program since it began in 2004, first as an assistant coach and now as head coach, Josh Lovelady knows full well that the Hawks have never backed down from a challenge.

So it’s no surprise that he loaded his team’s pre-Region 8-AAAAAAA schedule with formidable opponents in 2022, including five state playoff qualifiers from a year ago, highlighted by a state champion (Cedar Grove in AAA) and state semifinalist (Walton in AAAAAAA).

In fact, one could argue that this year’s slate is one of the most challenging yet, but so far, the Hawks (2-0 and ranked No. 3 in last week’s SBLive Power 25) have negotiated it well, following up their opening win over 16th-ranked Walton with a 49-17 victory at preseason No. 25 Norcross before a nationally-televised audience on ESPN2 last Friday.

“The GHSA has so many divisions – I mean, seven (different) classifications – that it’s tough to find games when you have to find five non-region games (each year),” Lovelady said. “So, what happens is, the tough teams play each other. Nobody wants to play (a tough opponent) that’s not either a rival or somebody that’s a big dog. I mean, every one of the teams we’re playing is either (like) Walton, a (state) semifinalist, … or state champion in Cedar Grove. All these guys are playoff-caliber teams.

“So, it’s tough for all of us, and I’m talking about all of us in this (metro Atlanta) area. We kind of have to play each other because that’s what we do. We kind of have to because other (teams) won’t play us. We worry about the physicality playing a non-region game like this, (but) I think the preparation is good for region. Also, on the flip side of that, you have to worry about how much are your kids going to be beat up.”

It was Mill Creek that delivered a bit of a beating in its latest outing by overcoming a 17-14 deficit after the first quarter and posting 35 unanswered points the rest of the way, keyed by 204 total yards and two touchdowns from Cam Robinson and 261 yards and three scores through the air from quarterback Hayden Clark.

But what impressed Lovelady most about the Hawks’ latest win came on the defensive side of the line – specifically, the secondary.

And he’s not even referring to the already impressive, and imposing, figure of Alabama-committed safety Caleb Downs, who had another big game with a pick six in the fourth quarter.

Rather, what caught Lovelady’s eye was how much a young trio of junior first-time starting defensive backs who struggled at times in the season opener against Walton – Trajen Greco, Jaiden Patterson and Justin Content – grew up in just one week against a quality opponent.

“Trajen Greco, Jaiden Patterson and Justin Content, all three of those guys got better,” Lovelady said. “And then we’ve got Caleb (Downs) back there. … And let’s be honest, Norcross has a receiver going to Mississippi State (Nakai Poole), another receiver going to Georgia Tech (Zion Taylor), a tight end who’s so (multi-talented) going to Georgia (Lawson Luckie). So, it was one of those (situations where) you take that and the Walton gang that was in there, it was a good two-week test for our secondary.”

Mill Creek also got a big game Friday from the third aspect of the game in kicker/punter Jacob Ulrich, who is averaging 43 yards per punt and placed four inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and three inside the 10, has hit a career-long 56-yard field goal and 13 of 16 kickoffs go for touchbacks through the first two games.

But as impressive as the Hawks have been, the road doesn’t get any easier moving forward.

They face Archer, a Gwinnett County power that is off to an 0-2 start thanks to a pre-region schedule almost as rugged as Mill Creek’s, this Friday, and then home games with defending AAA state champ Cedar Grove and another Gwinnett County powerhouse Parkview following a bye week.

And that is before they face perhaps an even tougher gauntlet in Region 8-AAAAAAA play that includes top-ranked Buford and No. 4 Collins Hill.

However, if the Hawks can survive the physical toll of facing such formidable opponents week after week, Lovelady is confident that the diversity of styles they will see from each foe will serve them well heading into region play and eventually into the state playoffs.

“I think it’s going to help us a lot,” Lovelady said. “Archer, they’re probably about 65 percent (passing). They’re going to throw it all over the place. (Former Collins Hill offensive coordinator) Dante Williams is now the head coach over at Archer, and they are really good at throwing the football. … Their team is unique in that they’re going to stretch you out … not only vertically, but horizontally.

“It’s a different type (of offense) form Walton, which had a big running back. So you’ve got that. You’ve got Norcross with the big tight end and two receivers going to (Power Five colleges). Now you’ve got Archer who’s going to go five-wide. Then you come back to Parkview, and here comes another great quarterback, (Collin) Houck, and he’s got nine or 10 guys returning on offense, who are dynamic. … Cedar Grove, I don’t know much about, but I know this. They’re dadgum good at winning state championships. … When you’re winning state championships, it’s pretty much an all-star team out there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Football: Gainesville rallies to beat Monroe Area

MONROE, Ga. - Gainesville scored the only points in the second half to beat Monroe Area in come-from-behind fashion Friday night, 23-13. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Red Elephants clawed back to a 13-10 deficit by halftime. From there, Baxter Wright found Sky Niblett for a 24-yard pitch and catch to take the lead for the first time at 16-13 before Niam Cheeks iced the game with a touchdown rush from one yard out.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Stephens Co. defense stuffs Branch in 27-11 win

TOCCOA, Ga. — Stephens County coach Wes Tankersley smiled when asked about his super senior Cam Lacey. “I sure am glad he’s on our side,” he said moments after watching his Indians hold off Flowery Branch 27-11 on Friday at The Reservation. The Falcons (2-1) had contained...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoschton, GA
City
Norcross, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Hoschton, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Hoschton, GA
Football
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out between fans at Georgia-Oregon game in Atlanta

There are several heated rivalries in college football and sports in general. While Georgia and Oregon aren’t even in the same conference and are much less historic rivals by any means, that didn’t stop the fans from getting into a tussle. This looks more like bad WWE than...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Hebron Christian finishes off Commerce, improves to 3-0

COMMERCE — Hebron Christian improved to 3-0 on the football season, outlasting Commerce 48-34 Friday night. The Lions were deadlocked 34-34 before a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns clinched the victory. Hebron led 34-28 at halftime after a wild first half that saw Commerce rebound after the Lions built a 27-7 first-quarter lead.
COMMERCE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lovelady
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB

All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart offers lukewarm assessment of Georgia's dominant win over Oregon

Defending national champion Georgia absolutely throttled Oregon on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, winning 49-3 in a matchup between two top-15 teams that offered no drama. That the Bulldogs looked the part of a national championship contender isn’t really a surprise, but the dominance they displayed on Saturday impressed...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Home Games#American Football#Aaaaaaa#Sblive Power#Espn2
CBS 46

Georgia volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the nation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “They just keep getting better and better,” Doc Allen, father of an 11-year-old volleyball player – wants nothing more than for his daughter Zuri to make an A5 team again. She played last year and he knows the competition is getting stiffer. And...
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop

In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy