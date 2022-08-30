Lovelady has loaded up Mill Creek's pre-region football schedule

Having been in Mill Creek’s football program since it began in 2004, first as an assistant coach and now as head coach, Josh Lovelady knows full well that the Hawks have never backed down from a challenge.

So it’s no surprise that he loaded his team’s pre-Region 8-AAAAAAA schedule with formidable opponents in 2022, including five state playoff qualifiers from a year ago, highlighted by a state champion (Cedar Grove in AAA) and state semifinalist (Walton in AAAAAAA).

In fact, one could argue that this year’s slate is one of the most challenging yet, but so far, the Hawks (2-0 and ranked No. 3 in last week’s SBLive Power 25) have negotiated it well, following up their opening win over 16th-ranked Walton with a 49-17 victory at preseason No. 25 Norcross before a nationally-televised audience on ESPN2 last Friday.

“The GHSA has so many divisions – I mean, seven (different) classifications – that it’s tough to find games when you have to find five non-region games (each year),” Lovelady said. “So, what happens is, the tough teams play each other. Nobody wants to play (a tough opponent) that’s not either a rival or somebody that’s a big dog. I mean, every one of the teams we’re playing is either (like) Walton, a (state) semifinalist, … or state champion in Cedar Grove. All these guys are playoff-caliber teams.

“So, it’s tough for all of us, and I’m talking about all of us in this (metro Atlanta) area. We kind of have to play each other because that’s what we do. We kind of have to because other (teams) won’t play us. We worry about the physicality playing a non-region game like this, (but) I think the preparation is good for region. Also, on the flip side of that, you have to worry about how much are your kids going to be beat up.”

It was Mill Creek that delivered a bit of a beating in its latest outing by overcoming a 17-14 deficit after the first quarter and posting 35 unanswered points the rest of the way, keyed by 204 total yards and two touchdowns from Cam Robinson and 261 yards and three scores through the air from quarterback Hayden Clark.

But what impressed Lovelady most about the Hawks’ latest win came on the defensive side of the line – specifically, the secondary.

And he’s not even referring to the already impressive, and imposing, figure of Alabama-committed safety Caleb Downs, who had another big game with a pick six in the fourth quarter.

Rather, what caught Lovelady’s eye was how much a young trio of junior first-time starting defensive backs who struggled at times in the season opener against Walton – Trajen Greco, Jaiden Patterson and Justin Content – grew up in just one week against a quality opponent.

“Trajen Greco, Jaiden Patterson and Justin Content, all three of those guys got better,” Lovelady said. “And then we’ve got Caleb (Downs) back there. … And let’s be honest, Norcross has a receiver going to Mississippi State (Nakai Poole), another receiver going to Georgia Tech (Zion Taylor), a tight end who’s so (multi-talented) going to Georgia (Lawson Luckie). So, it was one of those (situations where) you take that and the Walton gang that was in there, it was a good two-week test for our secondary.”

Mill Creek also got a big game Friday from the third aspect of the game in kicker/punter Jacob Ulrich, who is averaging 43 yards per punt and placed four inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and three inside the 10, has hit a career-long 56-yard field goal and 13 of 16 kickoffs go for touchbacks through the first two games.

But as impressive as the Hawks have been, the road doesn’t get any easier moving forward.

They face Archer, a Gwinnett County power that is off to an 0-2 start thanks to a pre-region schedule almost as rugged as Mill Creek’s, this Friday, and then home games with defending AAA state champ Cedar Grove and another Gwinnett County powerhouse Parkview following a bye week.

And that is before they face perhaps an even tougher gauntlet in Region 8-AAAAAAA play that includes top-ranked Buford and No. 4 Collins Hill.

However, if the Hawks can survive the physical toll of facing such formidable opponents week after week, Lovelady is confident that the diversity of styles they will see from each foe will serve them well heading into region play and eventually into the state playoffs.

“I think it’s going to help us a lot,” Lovelady said. “Archer, they’re probably about 65 percent (passing). They’re going to throw it all over the place. (Former Collins Hill offensive coordinator) Dante Williams is now the head coach over at Archer, and they are really good at throwing the football. … Their team is unique in that they’re going to stretch you out … not only vertically, but horizontally.

“It’s a different type (of offense) form Walton, which had a big running back. So you’ve got that. You’ve got Norcross with the big tight end and two receivers going to (Power Five colleges). Now you’ve got Archer who’s going to go five-wide. Then you come back to Parkview, and here comes another great quarterback, (Collin) Houck, and he’s got nine or 10 guys returning on offense, who are dynamic. … Cedar Grove, I don’t know much about, but I know this. They’re dadgum good at winning state championships. … When you’re winning state championships, it’s pretty much an all-star team out there.”