Valley Breeze
Donna M. Trahan
Donna M. Trahan, 71, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Duval) DiScuillo. She was the loving wife to the late Lionel Trahan.
Valley Breeze
Dorothy I. Stanley – Lincoln
Dorothy I. Stanley, 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Stanley. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wanda (Lass) Waskiel. She resided in Lincoln for more than 50 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
Valley Breeze
Dawn Mary Duguay – Lincoln
Dawn Mary Duguay, 71, passed away Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Marion Alice McGonigle; wife of the late Ronald Alfred Duguay; devoted mother of Jolene R. Lancia and her spouse, Dennis; cherished grandmother of Cameron Lancia; sister of Sheila, Peter, Kelly, Torie and Tracy. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
