Dorothy I. Stanley, 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Stanley. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wanda (Lass) Waskiel. She resided in Lincoln for more than 50 years, previously residing in Cumberland.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO