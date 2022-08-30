Wilson County goat up for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might have heard of the phrase “G.O.A.T.,” which stands for greatest of all time. Well, this week, a Wilson County family needs your votes to help make their goat the G.O.A.T.

The Stiles family in Wilson County has entered their goat, Dolph Lundgren, in America’s Favorite Pet Contest. Dolph is in the non-dogs and cats category and his family says he is a year and a half years old with a loving and friendly personality.

“He is part of the family and he is going to be with us through thick and thin,” said Kristin Stiles, “He has been such a comfort for us during this time of what’s going in the world and, you know, just so much uncertainty.”

The Wilson County family says Dolph was named after the famous Swedish actor who is best known for playing the boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. According to the family, Dolph has a fighting spirit, just like the actor portrayed in the movie.

“He actually got the name because we just kind of feel he’s this kind of fighting character that’s been fighting for his place in the herd,” said Stiles, “His mom rejected him when he was little, it’s just kind of a natural thing.”

Dolph is currently in fifth place in his category. Voting ends September 1. According to the contest, the winning pet will receive a spread in “In Touch” magazine.

To vote for Dolph, click here .

