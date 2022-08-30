16-year-old Georgia boy arrested after police say he shot a 2-year-old girl to death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah teen is facing charges after shooting a toddler, according to police.

On Tuesday, Savannah police said detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Alaska Street and found Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The teen ran away from the home immediately after the shooting, but he was found shortly after, according to police.

Due to the age of the suspect, his name is not being released at this time. Police said he was booked into RYDC on second degree murder charges and cruelty to children second degree.

Detectives are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group