Savannah, GA

16-year-old Georgia boy arrested after police say he shot a 2-year-old girl to death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah teen is facing charges after shooting a toddler, according to police.

On Tuesday, Savannah police said detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Alaska Street and found Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The teen ran away from the home immediately after the shooting, but he was found shortly after, according to police.

Due to the age of the suspect, his name is not being released at this time. Police said he was booked into RYDC on second degree murder charges and cruelty to children second degree.

Detectives are still investigating.

Comments / 40

Timeless
5d ago

It's not a gun problem It's a responsibility on the parents to keep their guns out of any child's hand. Children watch EVERYTHING you do/say(good or bad) & where you put EVERYTHING that says don't touch and TOUCH IT!! THINK WHAT CAN HAPPEN PEOPLE😍

Reply(1)
21
Anthony Brown
5d ago

This is so sad. My mind just roam the reality of what really happened here! To read that he was charged with cruelty to that precious baby, only fuels my curiosity. Here again, the issue of gun control is brought to the surface. Not going to elaborate on the issue, rather to say: these guns are being put in the hands of people who are showing to be a menace to the safety of the public! Whatever caused this kids to kill this baby, is really hard to imagine. Want to send prayers to all the family suffering from this terrible loss. RIP lil Angel🙏

Reply(11)
16
VJD
5d ago

Arrest his parents also. They forgot to teach their spawn right from wrong. Checked out parents letting the streets raise their brats!

Reply
9
 

