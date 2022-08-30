Read full article on original website
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Change of philosophy clear with Patriots’ 2022 roster
There has been a lot of talk during the offseason about the Patriots‘ roster and the direction in which they appear to be heading. With teams across the NFL finalizing their game-day rosters last week, the new philosophy the Patriots are implementing became clear with the team they chose to go with for the 2022 season.
Baker Mayfield backing off from Browns comment is a weak look
Baker Mayfield denies that he ever said that he would “f**k the Browns up.”. Baker Mayfield has a new home. The former Oklahoma quarterback left the Cleveland Browns after the signing of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He replaces Sam Darnold and Cam Newton as the new starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season.
Commanders fans should prepare for inevitable Carson Wentz positive COVID-19 test
Despite what the national media says, the Washington Commanders‘ decision to trade for Carson Wentz was the right one. Of course, acquiring Wentz meant absorbing all of his pitfalls; his crippling $28 million cap hit, volatile accuracy and penchant for maddening turnovers chief among them. Despite all of those...
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
The 10 teams competing with the Miami Dolphins for the post season
The Miami Dolphins season starts in one week and the playoffs won’t begin until 18 weeks later but only 10 teams are realistically in the hunt. With the NFL season about to start, the first game is Thursday night, and the playoffs remain a long way away but if you are looking over the weekly schedules, it is important to know who you should be rooting for to lose from week to week.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1
The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
Ohio State basketball: Seth Towns done with basketball
The Ohio State basketball team has been hoping to get something out of Seth Towns ever since he decided to come to Columbus from Duke. Unfortunately, he has had some issues staying healthy and has hardly played the last two seasons for the Buckeyes. In fact, Towns only played 25...
Missouri Football: 3 Takeaways From The Tigers Victory Over Louisiana Tech
Despite a slow, sluggish start in the first quarter to open the season, it was all smiles for Missouri football in the end as Brady Cook, Luther Burden, and the Tigers defense pounced on Louisiana Tech under new head coach Sonny Cumbie 52-24. Here are three takeaways:. Steady play at...
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
