Hoffman Estates, IL

Bron Breakker Unifies NXT & NXT UK Titles At NXT Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker is your unified NXT and NXT UK Champion following the main event of NXT Worlds Collide. Breakker defeated Tyler Bate on tonight’s show to to unify the titles, and you can see some highlights below. Bate’s title reign was his second and ended at 59 days.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22

It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide

Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
Ticket Sale Update For AEW All Out

AEW All Out takes place on Sunday in Chicago, and the latest report has updated ticket sale numbers. According to the WON, there are 8,527 tickets out as of this morning for the event with a $950,000 gate. 670 total seats are still available. AEW released some tickets several days...
Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Recent Changes And If They’re Going To Last

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful) and discussed the recent changes in WWE, with Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. McIntyre notably used the word “wrestling” on RAW recently, something that had been prohibited under McMahon’s watch. Highlights from his comments are below.
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected

TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
Sanders’ NXT Worlds Collide Review

Happy Sunday everyone! Lee Sanders here! Most of you know me from my AEW RAMPAGE coverage but I’m making a special appearance this one time only talking NXT Worlds Collide! Talk about a busy weekend but a great one for wrestling fans as tonight will be capped off with AEW ALL OUT! Clash at the Castle from WWE was pretty solid yesterday. Looking forward to seeing if this NXT can capture that same energy. On that note, here we go!
Action Bronson Enters Ring, Helps HOOK After FTW Title Match At AEW All Out

HOOK got a little post-match aid at AEW All Out following his FTW Title match from rapper Action Bronson. The FTW Champion defeated Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show for tonight’s show, and after the match Parker and Matt Menard went on the attack, taking HOOK out. That...
AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show Online

AEW presents their Zero Hour pre-show for All Out shortly, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships Match Sammy Guevara & Tay...
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (All Out Special) Review 9.03.22

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (All Out Special) Review 9.03.22. Hey there people, AEW dropped a special episode of Elevation today and since Elevation is kind of my beat here we are. This one is all about hyping up All Out so a lot of the participants from that event are in action here. We’ve got Swerve in Our Glory, The Acclaimed, Dark Order, and more. Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard are on commentary.
Darby Allin Says Sting’s Initial AEW Contract Allowed For Only Cinematic Matches

Sting has been a busy man in AEW since he joined the company, but he originally had it written into his contract that he could only do cinematic matches. Darby Allin recently appeared on DDP Snake Pit and talked about Sting’s early days with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
